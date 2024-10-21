James Dean Bradfield joins Other Voices lineup with special solo set

Other Voices Cardigan has announced that James Dean Bradfield, the iconic frontman of Manic Street Preachers and one of the biggest names in Welsh music, completes this year’s lineup with a special solo set in the intimate setting of St Mary’s Church.

Known for his powerful vocals and electrifying guitar work, Bradfield’s performance promises to be a highlight of the festival which celebrates its fifth Welsh edition this year. With a career spanning over three decades, Bradfield has captivated audiences worldwide with his blend of rock, punk, and pop influences.

He will play an intimate performance drawn from his acclaimed solo work for lucky ticket winners on the Friday night of the festival.

Stellar lineup

Other Church performers this year include Charlotte Day Wilson, Nadine Shah, Melys, Fionn Regan, Victor Ray, Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, and Georgia Ruth.

Tickets cannot be bought for church performances, but buying a Music Trail wristband will automatically enter bookers into a draw to win tickets. Church performances will be live-streamed on Other Voices YouTube channel and simultaneously streamed to the big screen at Mwldan in Cardigan, and will be later broadcast on TV and on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player via media partners BBC Wales and RTÉ. The event is presented by BBC DJ and Other Voices regular Huw Stephens.

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, Co-Producers of Other Voices Cardigan said: “It’s a huge honour for us to welcome James Dean Bradfield to Cardigan.

“He’s one of the greatest artists of contemporary Welsh music, and his performance in the church captures what is so magical about Other Voices; bringing incredible performers to Aberteifi’.

Prestigious event

Other Voices Cardigan takes place between 31 October and 2 November and will feature an over 100 performances and conversations taking place across the town.

Wristbands are just £50 and are available from www.othevoices.ie and via Mwldan’s box office.

The full festival schedule is now available to view on the festival App for iPhone and Android, available to download via Apple and Google Play (search ‘Other Voices’).

St Mary’s Church Lineup

Charlotte Day Wilson | James Dean Bradfield | Nadine Shah | Victor Ray | Fionn Regan | Bill Ryder-Jones | Fabiana Palladino | Georgia Ruth | Melys

Music Trail Lineup

ADJUA / Big Sleep / Chubby Cat / Cynefin / David Kitt / Don Leisure / DUG / em koko / Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin / Fears / Filmore! / Gillie / girlfriend. / Lila Zing / Lleuwen / Megan Nic Ruairí / Melin Melyn / M(h)aol / Minas / Morgana / Mohammad Syfkhan / Mr Phormula / New Jackson / Niamh Bury / Niques / OLIVE HATAKE / Otto Aday / PARCS / People & Other Diseases / Phil Kieran / Po Griff / Rona Mac / Sage Todz / Search Results / Skunkadelic / Slate / Tara Bandito / The Family Battenberg / The Fully Automatic Model / The Gentle Good / Tiny Leaves / Virgins

Clebran Speakers

Billy Mag Fhloinn | Carwyn Graves | Carys Eleri | Christopher Kissane | Darren Chetty | Delyth Jewell | Edwina Guckian | James Dovey | Laura McAllister | Lowri Cunnington Wynn | Makeba Nicholls | Marianne Kennedy | Max Zanga | Noel Mooney | Philip King | Professor Diarmait Mac Giolla Chríost | Séan McCabe | The Dingle Druid, Julí Ní Mhaoileóin | Tumi Williams

Clebran on the Trail Speakers

Amy O’Brien | Constance Keane (Fears / M(h)aol) |

David Peregrine | Archdeacon Eileen Davies |

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin | Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good) | Gareth Stewart | Georgia Ruth | Lleuwen | Phil Keiran

Visit www.othervoices.ie for more information and to book tickets.

The full festival schedule, featuring over 100 live performances across Cardigan over the festival weekend, is now available to view on the recently launched festival App for iPhone and Android, available to download via Apple and Google Play.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

