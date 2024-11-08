James to play two massive shows in Wales for summer 2025

Indie greats James will head to Wales twice in 2025 as part of a summer run of dates.

The Manchester legends – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will headline Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday June 29 before making their TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle debut on Thursday July 10.

Joining James in Cardiff will be fellow indie heroes Shed Seven and folk troubadour Jamie Webster. Support artists for Llangollen will be announced soon.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from llangollen.net , depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

James are one of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy.

The band’s 40th anniversary in 2023 was celebrated with a tour of inspired orchestral reworkings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites, but this was far from a full stop. As frontman Tim Booth sings on the anti-ageism anthem Rogue on Yummy: “some of us still have work to do”.

A sensational live band, who continue to sell-out arenas across the UK and beyond, James most recently completed a US co-headline tour with The Smiths’ songwriting genius Johnny Marr.

Meanwhile Shed Seven, who are riding a career high right now, will support the band in Cardiff. In January, their sixth studio album, the critically acclaimed A Matter of Time debuted at Number One on the official UK Album Charts and last month, they celebrated as Liquid Gold – a sensational album which revisits and reimagines iconic tracks from their glorious 30-plus year career – hit top spot on its first week of release.

The band are one of the UK’s most beloved with six sensational studio albums and a string of anthems that are engrained into the nation’s psyche.

Opening the show will be folk rock singer, songwriter and musician Jamie Webster.

The Live at Llangollen Pavilion show is part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Eisteddfod and Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Our amazing summer of live music for 2025 continues, with the announcement that James will be performing live in Llangollen. Their huge anthems are sure to have the pavilion rocking to the rafters, and this is definitely a show that’s not to be missed.”

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “James are icons of the British music scene so I am delighted they will be making their Cardiff Castle debut next summer. To have them headline with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster will make for the perfect night for fans of these indie heroes.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with James on numerous shows over the years, and they never fail to impress. Their talent is unmatched, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them to Llangollen and Cardiff in 2025. Fans can look forward to two unforgettable nights filled with incredible music and a unique atmosphere only James can create.”

For more information about Live at Llangollen Pavilion go to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle go to depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

JAMES LIVE IN WALES

SUN JUNE 29 – LIVE AT LLANGOLLEN PAVILION

THURS JULY 10 – TK MAXX PRESENTS DEPOT LIVE AT CARDIFF CASTLE

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM FRIDAY NOV 15

