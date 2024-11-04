Jess Glynne to headline Depot in the Castle 2025

Jess Glynne has been confirmed as the headline act for Depot in the Castle in July 2025 – the homegrown Cardiff festival based in the beautiful surroundings of the castle grounds.

London-born singer-songwriter Jess Glynne made history by becoming the first and only British female solo artist to score seven number ones on the UK Singles Chart – among them ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’.

Jess rose to prominence in 2013 as a featured artist on the multi-platinum singles ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit and ‘My Love’ by Route 94, both of which soared to UK number one in the charts.

Acclaim

Since then, Jess Glynne has earned a GRAMMY Award, three Ivor Novello Awards, and nine BRIT Award nominations.

With her first two chart-topping albums I Cry When I Laugh and Always In Between becoming Platinum best-sellers, Jess was named on Forbes’ notorious ’30 under 30’ in 2019 following her sell-out world tour.

An album 6 years in the making, Jess Glynne has just released her third studio album JESS. Written between London and LA, the 15-track self-titled album is penned with a deep sense of empowerment through Jess’ intimate song-writing style, featuring soulful ballads and the quintessential pop anthems that have earned Jess the title of one of music’s most successful artists.

Homegrown festival

2025 will be the ninth year of DEPOT in the Castle, the homegrown Cardiff festival based in the iconic surroundings of the castle grounds.

Previous DEPOT in the Castle headliners over the years have included Anne Marie, Example, Bastille, Craig David, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan, Ella Eyre, Clean Bandit and The Fratellis.

DEPOT in the Castle is organised and run by DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of The DEPOT – one of Cardiff’s most successful live events venues. For the second time, TK Maxx will join DEPOT LIVE as presenting partner for the series of Cardiff Castle shows across the summer.

Nick Saunders, founder of The DEPOT / DEPOT Live said: “We are so excited to announce our headline act for DEPOT in the Castle 2025. This is our eighth year of the festival and it’s always a real highlight in our annual calendar.”

DEPOT in the Castle is part of DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of The DEPOT.

