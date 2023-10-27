JLS announce summer date for Cardiff Castle

Chart-topping boyband JLS will bring their Summer Hits tour to Cardiff Castle next year, it has been announced.

The double BRIT Award winners – who are currently wowing audiences across the UK with their ‘Everybody Say JLS’ arena tour – will head to the iconic Welsh venue on Sunday July 7th.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 10am Thursday by signing up HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday November 3 from depotlive.co.uk

JLS – Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams – have sold more than six million records; two million live tickets; are the first X Factor act to win a prestigious BRIT Award (2010), five MOBO Awards, four Digital Music Awards and three Urban Music Awards.

Their first four albums all went multi-platinum and they have headlined London’s 02 Arena 20 times.

The band’s current UK Arena tour follows their 2021 comeback tour which proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with phenomenal public demand seeing the reunited quartet perform to a more than 350,000 people.

The Cardiff Castle show is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Summer 2024 at the castle is already looking like it’s going to be massive, and we’re delighted to add JLS to the line-up.”

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to #1 – their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

Records

With another five Top 10 hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled Number One debut and three more Top Three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 Greatest Hits album.

Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards. JLS delighted their huge army of fans by reuniting in 2021.

Together with the unmissable Cardiff Castle date they take their outdoor summer tour to Newmarket, Warwick, Margate, Edinburgh, Scarborough, London, Cornwall, Shrewsbury, Somerset and Doncaster

JLS are the latest acts revealed for what promises to be an incredible summer at Cardiff Castle.

They join indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows at the historic venue and a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, with more to be announced.

Cardiff Castle DEPOT Live 2024

14 June – The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer

05 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

06 July – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

07 July – JLS

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

