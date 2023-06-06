Johns’ Boys announce big Welsh concert after Britain’s Got Talent appearance

The Welsh choir who not only conclusively proved that we are the Land of Song, but also made a huge impression on the millions watching this year’s Britain’s Got Talent have announced their first major concert.

Sadly, the choir were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the talent show but made new fans everywhere after performing a sublime version of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’.

While they may have lost out to eventual winner Norwegian hi-vis fan Viggo Venn, the Rhosllanerchrugog choir who rehearse in a cowshed in north Wales are now planning for life post-BGT with the announcement of a Welsh concert.

The date at the 1200 capacity William Aston Hall in Wrexham on September 23 will see the choir take to the stage with a selection of their most popular songs.

Teasing the concert on their Facebook page they said that tickets would be on sale soon so to make a note of the date and look out for further details.

Speaking after their Britain’s Got Talent appearance Joe Bell from Johns’ Boys choir said: “Singing in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals was an experience I will never forget. We were keen to improve on our already well-acclaimed audition performance, and I think we did!

“Hopefully we showed that men really can connect with each other as one through the power of song.

“This is just the start of our journey!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

