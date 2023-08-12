Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure announce their marriage live on daughter’s radio show

Welsh film director and broadcaster Jonny Owen has married Line of Duty star Vicky McClure – and revealed they had got hitched in a call to daughter Katie Owen’s Radio Wales show.

The pair who had kept the wedding a secret were married in a ceremony at the Council House in Nottingham yesterday, which was attended by a host of famous names from the worlds of football and TV, with a party in the evening held at the Metronome in the city.

Those in attendance included Vicky’s Line of Duty co-stars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, Craig Parkinson and writer Jed Mercurio, film director Shane Meadows, This Is England star Thomas Turgoose, as well as Wales football manager Rob Page, Everton manager Sean Dyche and TV host Paddy McGuinness.

The pair who have been together for 10 years, got engaged in 2017 – and were married yesterday with friends and family from Wales and Nottingham as well as the US, Germany, Czech Republic, Scotland, Ireland, and Manchester attending.

Jonny’s daughter Katie was at the wedding ceremony but had to miss the reception as she was broadcasting live on Radio Wales yesterday evening.

After heading back to Wales on a train she hit the airwaves and invited her dad and step-mum on her show to announce their nuptials.

Introducing the newlyweds, Vicky excitedly exclaimed: ‘We’re married!’

She continued: ‘We’ve had the most amazing special day and we’re gutted you had to go back but we’re so proud of you. You’re missing lots of dancing but we can do that again.’

Katie then invited the happy couple to pick a song to celebrate their special day with the pair picking Happy Together by The Turtles, which they said was a song that they both loved.

They signed off to head back to their wedding reception with a ‘Love you and miss you’ to Katie.

Tied up in Notts!!!

Tied up in Notts!!!

🩷💚 Best. Day. Ever!!!!! Xxxxxxx

Vicky has admitted she “just knew” Jonny was the one when they first met filming the movie Svengali.

“When we first spoke it was on the phone. I came off the phone and I just knew.” She added: “I’ve never loved anyone more than I’ve loved Jonny.”

The feeling was reciprocated, with Jonny confessing he thought she was “incredibly attractive” and fell in love with her very quickly.

“I remember we were walking down Southbank (in London) on a weekend break from filming (Svengali) and we were going to the Tate Modern and she turned to me and asked me if I fancied going to the pub instead. And I was like, well, yeah!

“I thought, ‘What a girl’. I think we almost simultaneously both went, ‘I fancy you!’ It just tumbled from there and we haven’t been apart since that moment.

“I was going through a divorce at the time and I’d been separated for seven or eight months. I think we went from ‘I like you’ in the pub to ‘I love you’ in about 10 seconds.”

The pair got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017. Vicky said: “We stayed at home for the first time together on Christmas Eve so had Christmas morning together.

“He popped the question over a cup of tea – we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am.”

They both said they were in no rush to get married, but six years later they’ve finally tied the knot, with their first dance at their wedding reception being In My Life sung by Our Dementia Choir, for whom Vicky is the patron.

Food was sausage cobs and Welsh rarebit with lots of Tom Jones played!

Congratulations to Mrs and Mrs Owen from everyone at Nation Cymru.

Listen to Katie Owen’s Radio Wales show from last night HERE (Jonny and Vicky are on from 10mins 46 secs)

