Katherine Jenkins could miss Pope’s concert after accusing British Airways of losing her luggage

Katherine Jenkins has said she may have to pull out of performing for Pope Francis at a concert in Rome after accusing British Airways of losing her luggage.

The Welsh classical singer, 42, is due to perform at the Pope’s annual Christmas concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione on Saturday.

Jenkins shared her despair over the lost luggage on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “OMG! @British_Airways have lost my bags AGAIN!

“I’m supposed to be singing tomorrow for the Pope’s Christmas concert in Rome.

“I feel so let down as I will not be able to perform. Please sort this out.”

In response to the post, the official British Airways Twitter account replied with a tweet asking Jenkins to send a direct message and contact details so the company could attempt to track down her lost luggage.

Jenkins is no stranger to performing for high-profile individuals having previously performed for popes as well as at a number of royal occasions in the UK including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016 and as part of the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

In September, it was announced she had become the first artist to record the new national anthem God Save The King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

British Airways has been contacted for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

