Kelly Jones announces the release of new album

Kelly Jones has today announced details of his brand-new studio album ‘Inevitable Incredible’.

Released on Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd on 3rd May 2024, the news is accompanied by the unveiling of the eponymous title track. (Listen here)

The sparse and emotive first song ‘Inevitable Incredible’ is released today. The song marks a bold stylistic shift for Kelly Jones. Setting the scene for the accompanying album, his voice is instantly recognisable yet on this album, Kelly attempts to show a tenderness and vulnerability highlighting a breadth and depth vocally that is sometimes overshadowed by his familiar rock anthems of Stereophonics. The piano-led, cinematic and widescreen soundscapes are something new and bold for Jones.

‘Inevitable Incredible’ saw Kelly writing primarily on the piano for the first time between October and December of 2022. After three months of writing emotional, soul searching and brutally honest lyrics into his notebook, Kelly found himself with an album’s worth of material. Material he never set out to create, but knew he needed to see through to completion, and complete quickly to capture the raw essence of what he’d created.

He disembarked to the beautiful, secluded expanses of Ocean Sound studio in Norway, tucked away on a tiny remote island in the North Sea. With just his studio engineer and backline technician with him, the stunning stillness of the surroundings and vast expanses of wilderness, informed a six-day recording session that perfectly captured the emotional depths and soul searching that was born from the late-night piano sessions.

Over its eight songs, ‘Inevitable Incredible’ takes the listener on a journey that gives an intimate insight into an artist who is not content to rest on his laurels.

Speaking of ‘Inevitable Incredible’ Jones says: ‘The remote surroundings of the island studio allowed the songs to come to life and breathe, no distractions, it was such a new experience. There were no expectations for how the songs should sound. Just let the emotion and vulnerability I put into writing those songs come to life. The weather could change in a minute and there was little to no contact with the outside world. All this influenced how the songs came to be. It was a truly cathartic experience. I feel like I left it all out there on these songs.’

‘Inevitable Incredible’ is available from May 3rd via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd, available on heavyweight LP, CD and digital formats – Pre-order here

‘Inevitable Incredible’ Album Tracklisting:

1. Inevitable Incredible

2. Turn Bad Into Good

3. Time’s Running Away

4. Echowrecked

5. Sometimes You Fly Like The Wind

6. Monsters In The House

7. May I Come Home From My War

8. The Beast Will Be What The Beast Will Be

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

