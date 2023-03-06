Kelly Jones’ new band to support Kings Of Leon at Wrexham shows

Far From Saints, the new band formed by Stereophonics’ frontman Kelly Jones will support King Of Leon at their massive outdoor shows at The Racecourse in May.

The band, featuring Kelly and Patty Lynn of The Wind And The Wave, recently released their first single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’.

The band will join Wrexham outfit Declan Swans who were previously announced as support at the gig headlined by the US indie rock giants.

The ‘Phonics singer recently took to Facebook to play snippets of a test pressing of Far From Saints’ as-yet-untitled debut album.

Talking about the record he said they were all ‘very happy’ with the album and joked that ‘the record company would probably give me a bollocking if I played this but as it’s you I’ll give you a sneaky preview!’

No release date has yet been revealed for the album.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds last week made the announcement that US stars Kings Of Leon would playing The Racecourse Ground in May.

In a video on their social accounts the pair announced the shows in their own inimitable fashion.

The Saturday show on Saturday, May 27 has now sold out, but there are tickets remaining for the gig on Sunday, May 28.

Tickets are available from www.wrexhamafc.co.uk

The @Wrexham_AFC Glee Club is really setting the bar high this May. @KingsOfLeon pic.twitter.com/GSlA8gkIlS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 27, 2023

FAR FROM SAINTS have been announced as special guests for Kings of Leon's two huge shows on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28! Tickets for Sunday are still available 👇 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) March 6, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

