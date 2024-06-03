Kelly Jones tells hilarious Tom Jones story on Zoe Ball radio show

When Kelly Jones was a guest on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show he had the host in stitches.

The Stereophonics singer, who today celebrates his landmark 50th birthday, was touring with his new band Far From Saints, including playing shows opening for Tom Jones, was quizzed about his close friendship with the Welsh icon.

He then proceeded to serve up one of the funniest stories about the star you’ll ever read.

It went a little something like this…

Zoe Ball – You’re close to Tom

Kelly Jones – I’ve known him since 97. I played with him last weekend, Cardiff Castle.

He came back to my flat once after doing a Jools Holland show with Stuart, and we were having a drink in the house, and it was going on a bit. And the guy above came down and we were singing and stuff, the guy knocked on the door and he said ‘look, I’ve got a really early appointment in the morning, can you turn the Tom Jones records down a bit?’

Stuart comes to the door and said ‘what’s the problem over here?’, and he said ‘look I’ve got to get to sleep in the morning, can you turn down the Tom Jones records?’ and we said ‘we’re not playing Tom Jones records, Tom Jones is in the kitchen singing’. And he goes ‘yeah right’, so I go ‘come and have a look’ and he sees Tom in the kitchen and says ‘fair enough, have a good night’ and I close the door. And Tom goes ‘that’s the problem see when you have a flat, there’s always somebody above you that’s got something to say.

Amazing introducing our music to Wales, opening for my second father, the legend – Sir Tom Jones! x KJ pic.twitter.com/IOzBjj9fvt — Far From Saints (@farfromsaints) July 26, 2023

