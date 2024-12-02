Kings of Leon to headline Cardiff’s new concert series

Kings of Leon will return to Cardiff for the first time in 18 years to headline brand-new music series Blackweir Live.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the new series of outdoor live music events for summer 2025 it is revealed today that the GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum alternative rock band will headline on Sunday June 29 – their first show in South Wales since 2014 and their first in Cardiff since 2007.

Three more headliners for the iconic green space at Blackweir Fields alongside the River Taff will be announced soon.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon – brothers Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums) and Jared Followill (bass), and their cousin Matthew Followill (guitar) – have released nine studio albums selling more than 20 million copies, and almost 40 million singles worldwide.

In the UK alone, the multi-platinum selling band has reached the Top 10 with all their albums including six that hit the Number One spot.

In addition, they have had eight GRAMMY Nominations, three NME Awards, two BRIT Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world headlining the biggest festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Reading & Leeds on three occasions and multiple Lollapalooza’s.

This year has seen the band complete a world tour which included a huge show at London’s BST in Hyde Park – an unprecedented record breaking fifth time they have played the iconic location – as well as release their ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun.

The launch of Blackweir Live as a new live music hotspot for Cardiff is a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “Kings of Leon are a brilliant first headliner to announce for our inaugural Blackweir Live.

“Next summer will be 18 years since they last came to Cardiff so we can’t wait to welcome them back to our city and I have no doubt this will be very popular with our audience.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the first headliner for Blackweir Live. Kings of Leon are an iconic band and we look forward to hearing them perform songs from across their unparalleled nine album catalogue of Alternative Rock.

“Blackweir Live is going to be a stunning site for live music and we’ll be making more announcements very soon.”

