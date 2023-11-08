‘Lady of the Lake’ title is up for grabs at auction

Stephen Price

With Christmas just around the corner, the age old question of what to buy for the lady or gentleman in your life that has everything rears its head yet again.

Typically, it’s usually us poor blokes that have the hardest time choosing a gift – we just want to be presented with a Lynx box set and some functioning underwear after all.

For those with a few quid to spare, however, (upwards of £3,995 to be precise) – a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy a quite magical manorial title has become available via Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Ancient historical title

Who, on Christmas morning, wouldn’t be thrilled to open an envelope to discover their loved one had purchased for them the ancient historical title of The Lordship Of The Manor Of The Lake.

Certainly beats another pair of slippers or a bottle of whisky. The extraordinary title allows the owner to use the title Lord/Lady of the Lake after their name and could potentially be used on official documentation such as your passport and other legal documentation.

The listing refers to the title as ‘a rare opportunity to buy a present for the person who has everything’, with the auctioneers describing it as ‘a must have for Christmas/Yule for any avid Arthurian Sword Hunter or Esoteric Enchantress looking to entice her man into the virtual magical waters in search of the Grail!’

According to the deeds, this particular title originates from Upper Lake, located just over the border in a village called Asterley, Shropshire.

Lady of the Lake legends were popular across the whole of Wales at one point, and even today aren’t limited to just the one location. The most famous, perhaps, is that of Llyn y Fan Fach in Carmarthenshire. According to legend, a young man grazing sheep became besotted with a beautiful woman who miraculously appeared from the waters of the lake one day.

The young man and the supernatural lady of the lake married, upon three conditions being met – conditions which he ultimately failed to keep – which led her to return to the waters forever more.

To highlight the resurgence and popularity of myths and legends right now, the story has been put to song quite beautifully by one of our most exciting young musicians, Mari Matthias, in her song Llyn y Fan Fach.

Lady of the Lake

Llyn Ogwen, Llyn Dinas and Llyn Ogwen and many others in North Wales are equally steeped in legends of Ladies of the Lake, many of these being inextricably linked with Arthurian legend.

Who knew that the story had yet to be finished however. Could the newest reincarnation of the Lady of the Lake continue her adventures around the edges of Roath Pond?

Or might she find herself travelling the world, with every new destination providing a cheap thrill as she examines the faces of the poor folk reading her passport in search of a reaction? It’s all to play for.

Enough with the perfumes, socks and chocolate oranges. If you really want to impress your partner this year, this is the only present for you.

Don’t delay, however – if you’ve got your eyes on the title for yourself, or the potential Lord of Lady in your life, the auction ends at 7.20pm on 9th November.

