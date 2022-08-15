Language app is to help wrestling fans learn Welsh

Ahead of the WWE Clash at the Castle event coming to Cardiff next month, wrestling fans are being offered the opportunity to learn some choice Welsh words.

Duolingo, the world’s number one language learning app, has today launched a guide filled with WWE words and phrases alongside their Welsh translations. It has been released ahead of next month’s hotly anticipated WWE stadium event, Clash at the Castle, on Saturday 3rd September.

The guide includes WWE idioms, nicknames, and well-known signature Superstar moves. Fans can learn words such as ‘Gornest’, which means ‘match’; ‘Symudiad Olaf’, which translates to ‘finisher’, the term for the deciding move that wins a Superstar the match, and other tongue twisters such as ‘Cerddoriaeth Cyflwyno’ which translates to ‘entrance music’, the track a Superstar enters the ring to which helps to showcase their personality.

Fastest growing

The guide encourages fans to fully immerse themselves in the culture and heritage of Wales in the lead up to WWE Clash at the Castle, which is being held at the Principality Stadium. This is WWE’s first major stadium event in the UK for more than 30 years, and will feature prominent WWE Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey.

The guide also comes as data from Duolingo has revealed a continuous rise in its users learning the Welsh language. In 2020, it was the fastest growing language on the platform, and over 1.5 million users now learn Welsh on the app.

Colin Watkins, country manager at Duolingo comments: “Duolingo makes learning a new language both fun and accessible, so we’re delighted to bring Welsh to new audiences ahead of this huge WWE event. We hope WWE fans from across the world will embrace this guide and you’ll be hearing these fantastic words and phrases booming across the Principality Stadium on 3rd September.”

