Lawnmower man – Michael Sheen like you’ve never seen him before

A twitter tribute to Michael Sheen has created quite a stir, taking Wales’ favourite actor’s particular skills at impersonation to a whole new level.

Michael Sheen is well known for enjoying a laugh with his fans on social media and when creative witty twitterer @Pandamoanimum set her sights (and her considerable efforts) on the genial actor from Port Talbot, she certainly hit a seam of comedy gold as well as earning an approving “Yup” from the man himself.

Choosing images of Michael in cutting edge costumes and in stylish schmutter, she hilariously compared him to a full range of lawn mowers, proving – if you had ever doubted it or even wondered – that there really is a mower to match any outfit.

So, if you’re out in the garden today tackling the soggy lawn for the first time this year, try getting your lawn mower to channel its inner Michael to bring the garden some Sheen

To support the hard work and creativity of Pandamoanimum you can buy her a coffee here

