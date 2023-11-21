Leading Welsh artists find a new home in Cardiff

Cardiff’s arts scene has been enhanced with the opening of a new independent contemporary art gallery in Roath.

Celf is owned and run by Myfanwy Shorey and Cerys Billinge who have over 30 years’ experience running galleries.

The gallery’s mission is to represent, support and curate the work of celebrated and emerging artists, primarily but not exclusively Welsh, and to offer a broad range of work to collectors.

Celf’s newly renovated space is helping to bolster Roath’s reputation as one of Cardiff’s most important cultural hubs and gallery districts, with established galleries such as Gallery Ten, Albany Gallery, Cardiff Made, Makers Gallery, Ffotogallery, and G39.

The gallery, located in Roath Park Hall close to the bustling Wellfield Road, consists of over 100sqm of exhibition space set across three open plan rooms, all on ground floor level.

Brightest talents

Artists represented in the opening exhibition include some of Wales’ most exciting artists such as Shani Rhys James, Clive Hicks-Jenkins, Mary Lloyd Jones, Eleri Mills, Catrin Williams and Carl Chapple.

New artists will be introduced over the upcoming schedule of exhibitions, of which there will be approximately 10 a year.

Myfanwy shared, “We are thrilled to bring this new gallery to a thriving cultural district of Cardiff. After such a long period working in the industry, we are both excited to be moving on to a new era and a new way of working to showcase and support both established and emerging artists.”

