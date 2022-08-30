Leading Welsh folk bands lined up for international music festival

Some of the best folk musicians in Wales are set to perform in Pembrokeshire next weekend as part of the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

Two groups of musicians who have made a significant impact on the Welsh traditional folk music scene, VRï and Pedair, will perform at Theatr Gwaun on Saturday (3 September) at 7.30pm.

VRï are Jordan Price Williams (cello, voice), Aneirin Jones (fiddle, voice) and Patrick Rimes (viola, fiddle, voice).

They are also members of other established bands on the traditional music circuit – Calan, Elfen and No Good Boyo.

Pedair draws on the talents of four of Wales’ most prominent and award-winning folk artists: Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym and Siân James.

Groundbreaking international artists in their own right, all four have gained critical acclaim for their skill in bringing to life traditional material with new arrangements on harps, guitars, piano and accordion.

Gillian Green MBE, Artistic Director of Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival, said: “This concert is sure to capture the imagination of the audience with sweeping harmonies, creative synergy and fresh interpretations of Welsh folk music.

“It will be an evening to remember.”

Vri are also taking to the stage in free outdoor performances the following day at Lower Town Quay, Fishguard at 8am and at Oriel y Parc in St Davids at 2pm.

People of all ages are all welcome – as are dogs.

Tickets for the Theatr Gwaun concert are priced £15 with concessions of £5 for under 18s and £1 for under 12s. Outdoor concerts are free.

Tickets available for all events at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.

