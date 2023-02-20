Leading Welsh publisher marks 30th anniversary with an art exhibition

An art exhibition with a literary twist has opened at the Coach House in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire to mark the 30th anniversary of one of Wales’s leading publishers in the English language.

Parthian Books was founded in 1993 by Lewis Davies and Gillian Griffiths and publishes a wide range of contemporary fiction, poetry, non-fiction and drama, as well as art books.

Authors on its list includes many from Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, including Jack Smylie Wild, Glen Peters, Biddy Wells, Carly Homes, Brenda Squires and Cynan Jones.

Its most recent release is The Art of Music: Branding the Welsh Nation by historian Peter Lord and music critic Rhian Davies, while an adaptation of Alys Conran’s Wales Book of the Year winning Pigeon/Pijinis about to begin touring Wales with Theatr Genedaethol Cymru.

Parthian has also been shortlisted for the finals for the 2023 Small Publisher of the Year Award which is run by the Bookseller magazine.

Curated by Gillian Griffiths, the exhibition is a retrospective featuring books and related original art works from many award-winning and best-selling Welsh writers and the Library of Wales series.

Gillian said: “I wanted to create a visual representation of our books over the years and how we have regularly worked with Welsh artists and designers like Jo Mazelis, Marc Jennings and Peter Bodenham to create some fascinating covers which connect to the stories and novels we have published.”

The exhibition runs at the Coach House until the 10th of March 9.30 to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

