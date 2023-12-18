Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Learn to sing ‘Siôn Corn’ with a free Sketchy Welsh e-book

18 Dec 2023 2 minute read
Siôn Corn. All images: Sketchy Welsh

Josh Morgan

Just before starting Sketchy Welsh, I spent some time with students in year 6 at Rhiwbeina Primary School in Caerdydd (Cardiff). Together, we worked on making a short picture book ‘Siôn Corn’ using the lyrics of the Christmas song of the same name. 

It’s always fun to work with that age. So many ideas, little inhibition, and a lot of joy and energy that goes beyond what I muster when I’m drawing at home alone drinking too much coffee.

We sketched and agreed a look for Siôn corn. The children gave their ideas about what we should be seeing on each page. They sketched roughs, I showed some improvement.

The children painted in everything and I took it in and did all of the editorial magic at the end.

Siôn Corn

Here are 10 words from the song with translation and explanation. And there’s a link to the e-book at the bottom of the page for everyone (of any age!) to enjoy up until Christmas.

Pwy sy’n coginio. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Dw i’n dod. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Barf Gwyllt. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Rhywbeth
Eistedd. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Caws a gwin. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Ar bwys. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Cinio Nadolig. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Dere ‘ma. Image: Sketchy Welsh
Ringo Star. Image: Sketchy Welsh

The e-book is available until Christmas as a free download on www.sketchywelsh.com – just look in the blog for ‘Siôn Corn’.

Nadolig llawen!

Josh

Sneak Peek:

A scene from Sketchy Welsh’s free e-book. Image: Sketchy Welsh

 

Robert
Robert
12 minutes ago

It’s lovely. Nice drawings, easy to understand for youngsters.

John Hill
John Hill
9 minutes ago

Brilliant! I grew in
Wales, but now I live In California!

