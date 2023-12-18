Learn to sing ‘Siôn Corn’ with a free Sketchy Welsh e-book

Josh Morgan

Just before starting Sketchy Welsh, I spent some time with students in year 6 at Rhiwbeina Primary School in Caerdydd (Cardiff). Together, we worked on making a short picture book ‘Siôn Corn’ using the lyrics of the Christmas song of the same name.

It’s always fun to work with that age. So many ideas, little inhibition, and a lot of joy and energy that goes beyond what I muster when I’m drawing at home alone drinking too much coffee.

We sketched and agreed a look for Siôn corn. The children gave their ideas about what we should be seeing on each page. They sketched roughs, I showed some improvement.

The children painted in everything and I took it in and did all of the editorial magic at the end.

Siôn Corn

Here are 10 words from the song with translation and explanation. And there’s a link to the e-book at the bottom of the page for everyone (of any age!) to enjoy up until Christmas.

The e-book is available until Christmas as a free download on www.sketchywelsh.com – just look in the blog for ‘Siôn Corn’.

Nadolig llawen!

Josh

Sneak Peek:

