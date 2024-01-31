Legendary club’s anniversary party cancelled after asbestos discovery

David Owens

It’s Wales’ longest running club night and one of the best established dance brands in the UK.

Time Flies was founded in 1994 at the City Hall in Cardiff, and it was to the landmark building it was to return in April for a 30th anniversary celebration.

However, those plans have now had to be shelved leaving organisers searching for an alternative venue after Cardiff Council informed them that the venue would no longer be available due to the discovery of asbestos.

Last August it was announced that the building, which also acts as the city’s register office, would be closed for the winter so that maintenance work could take place.

This was to allow essential works on mechanical and electrical installations, including the heating and ventilation system, and electrical supply to be undertaken.

At the time a Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “City Hall will be temporarily closed this winter to undertake essential works on mechanical and electrical installations, including the heating and ventilation system, and electrical supply. It is anticipated that the building will be reopened in spring 2024, following completion of the essential works.”

However, City Hall will now not reopen until 2025 after the discovery of asbestos during the work on the building.

In a letter to Times Flies organisers, Cardiff Council wrote: “We apologise sincerely for the short notice – we are confirming that it is with deep regret, that we write to advise you that City Hall will not be reopening to events on the 1st April 2024 as initially planned. This affects your event on the 27th April 2024 which cannot proceed at City Hall now. The building will not reopen until 2025.

“This is because it has taken longer than envisaged to agree the complex programme of works for the new heating system that meets the critical conservation requirements. As part of the detailed programme development, it has become clear that the required works are far more invasive than had initially been hoped, meaning that asbestos removal is now required as part of the extensive work programme.

“We are deeply sorry, and please be assured we do not underestimate the disappointment and concern this communication will cause but due to the circumstances, most especially regarding the asbestos removal, we have had no other option than to maintain the closure of the building and ensure that (as valued clients) you were made aware of the position immediately so that you can consider alternative venues for your event.”

Time Flies’ 30th anniversary party was to be held at the venue with a star-studded line-up of DJs including Seb Fontaine, Graeme Park, Jon Pleased Wimmin and Brandon Block.

Announcing the moving of the event on their social media, a statement from Time Flies read: “The Time Flies 30th Birthday Party will not be going ahead at Cardiff City Hall.

“We are all too aware of the dismay this news will cause ticket holders – there is no one more disappointed than us that the planned event will now not take place in our spiritual home of City Hall.

“Please be assured we are working hard to find a resolution, and will make a further announcement later this week – please bear with us. Thank you. Time Flies x”

