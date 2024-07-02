Legendary Welsh record label’s singles available for the very first time

All Sain Records’ singles (1 – 140) are now available to stream and download, including the early singles, from 1969, up to more recent singles, the last one released in 1990. They include a vast variety of music from Welsh pop to classical and folk.

Recorded at various venues, including the Sain studios, the singles include the iconic ‘Dŵr’ by Huw Jones, the very first title in the label’s catalogue, and many an early record by renowned artists such as Dafydd Iwan, Meic Stevens, Eleri Llwyd and Heather Jones.

The 1970’s singles include many protest and political songs by groups such as Ac Eraill, Y Chwyldro and Y Nhw, but also features light hearted, humorous music by Y Tebot Piws and Y Dyniadon Ynfyd. Female artists were very prominent at this time and singles by Sidan and the late Eirlys Parri were hugely popular, as were folk and cerdd dant records by Parti’r Ffin,Triawd Menlli and Einir Wyn.

The 1980’s bought a new sound to the label and singers such as Rhiannon Tomos and young groups such as Angylion Stanli, Trydan, Clustie Cŵn and Jaffync sold singles in their hundreds, promoted by their live performances in gigs and festivals the length and breadth of Wales.

Popular and classical music also sold records and amongst the bestsellers were tenor Trebor Edwards and folk group Hogia’r Wyddfa. The late 80s saw the first records by popular Amman Valley duo Y Brodyr Gregory, and the unique characters from the Caryl Parry Jones S4C series also found their way on to a Sain single.

The last single on record, before the new era of the LP, were Rohan, Louis a’r Rocyrs, female pop group Pryd ‘Ma Te, Pembrokeshire contralto Ruth Barker, and the children’s songs ‘Caneuon Cwm Rhyd y Chwadods’. Up and coming Llanrwst band Y Cyrff released their single ‘Cadwyni / HTV/BBC’ in 1987 and in 1990 a new version of the all cast ‘Dwylo Dros y Môr’ was released.

Now it is possible to delve back into this intriguing period in Welsh Music and to listen to songs and artists appearing for the first time on digital platforms.

