Lemfreck wins the Welsh Music Prize

L E M F R E C K has won the Welsh Music Prize as his album Blood, Sweat & Fears picked up the £10,000 prize for the best album made in Wales or by Welsh people around the world this past year in a ceremony at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff tonight.

Influenced by the 30 year old’s experiences growing up in Newport, embodying his roots as a gospel session artist, his time as a producer for the pirate grime scene, to his present day immersion in South London’s flourishing music scene, the winning record is jam packed with vulnerability, honesty and life experiences.

Speaking from the stage after receiving the 14th annual award from host Siân Eleri, L E M F R E C K said: “Thanks to my mum and my dad – as young black kid growing up, they constantly told me I could do anything and be anything.

“This one goes to my community in Newport. If I didn’t see Benji (Webbe from shortlisted artist Skindred) doing it first I’m telling you now I would not be able to do this, so I’d like to thank him.

“I’d like to talk about how important representation is…it’s not a box tick when artists like myself win awards like this – it’s a confirmation of art.”

The 15 strong shortlist also included reggae artist Aleighcia Scott’s Windrush Baby and Skindred, winner of best alternative act at the 2024 MOBO Awards for their UK number 2 album Smile.

Welsh hip-hop pioneers Eric Martin and DJ Jaffa also received the Welsh Music Inspiration award for their career-long contributions to the music scene in Wales at the ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter, Siân Eleri.

Eric Martin (also known as MC Eric and Me One) is a Welsh-born Jamaican vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer, who rose to prominence for his work for the Belgian-based recording act Technotronic in the late 1980s and early 1990s, co-writing their classic “Pump Up The Jam” multi-platinum album which sold over 14m copies worldwide in its first year.

DJ Jaffa, (also known as Jason Farrell) is a Cardiff-based producer who’s been DJing since 1985 who broke onto the scene shortly after with Eric Martin and their mixes of reggae and hip-hop. Both are widely credited with pioneering the hip-hop scene in Wales.

Previous winners of the Welsh Music Inspiration Award have included Dafydd Iwan, David Edwards and Pat Morgan from Datblygu, The Alarm singer Mike Peters, Meredydd Evans and Phylis Kinney and Meic Stevens.

Reacting to the recognition of his Welsh Music Inspiration Award, Eric Martin said: “I feel blessed to have been part of a young, vibrant, hip-hop scene in Wales. To be seen as a point from which these current, musical breadcrumbs emanate is an honour. I’m both humbled and grateful.”

DJ Jaffa said: “To see so many artists from boom bap to drill to all forms of hip-hop morph into something beautiful warms my heart. Bottom line is I love music, I love DJing, I love to see black music in Wales. This is our year.”

The awards ceremony also marked the first event of the Llais Festival as part of Cardiff Music City Festival. Shortlisted artists Aleighcia Scott, Gruff Rhys, CHROMA, HMS Morris, alongside winner LEMFRECK were among the live performers at the event as well as the winners of the Triskel award; ADJUA, WRKHOUSE and VOYA.

The Triskel Award is presented annually at the ceremony to three artists with the support of the charity Help Musicians. It aims to provide vital resources and guidance to develop and progress their musical careers. ADJUA is a Welsh/Ghanaian songwriter with a unique indie/grunge R&B sound. VOYA are Linford Hydes and Eddie Al-Shakarchi, whose music embodies stylish, dark electronica, melodic synth-pop and new-wave. WRKHOUSE’s brand of atmospheric, groove-heavy alt-pop has placed them firmly among Wales’ next generation of exciting artists.

Last year’s Welsh Music Prize was won by Carmarthenshire pop duo Rogue Jones made up of married singer-songwriters Ynyr Ifan and Bethan Mai, who scooped the award for their second album Dos Bebés.

The prize is supported by Creative Wales, Cardiff Council, PRS for Music, PPL and Help Musicians and forms part of the Cardiff Music City Festival.

Huw Stephens, who co-founded the Welsh Music Prize in 2011 said: “A huge congratulations to L E M F R E C K on winning the Welsh Music Prize 2024. Blood, Sweat & Fears is an astonishing album and the judges praised it for its vision and ambition. Each album on the shortlist is unique, and we hope the prize shines a light on these amazing bodies of work from our musicians.”

Hot-on-the-heels from supporting Foo Fighters on their stadium tour over the summer, Valleys alt-rock three-piece CHROMA have been awarded support from the PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator Fund.

The fund is run by the PRS Foundation in partnership with PPL and Creative Wales and offers grants for recording, touring and marketing to artists breaking through to the next level of their careers.

Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant said: “On behalf of Creative Wales – huge congratulations to L E M F R E C K for winning this year’s Welsh Music Prize for his album Blood, Sweat & Fears; and to the three awarded Triskel artists too!

“We are proud to support the prize again this year. It’s a fantastic event and an opportunity to celebrate our thriving Welsh music industry and showcase the diversity of genres and artists – as demonstrated by the depth of talent in this year’s shortlist.

“Creative Wales is committed to championing and developing the Welsh music scene by backing vital artist schemes like the PPL Momentum Fund, providing funding to music businesses, venues and grassroots music festivals, as well as supporting major events like the Welsh Music Prize. Congratulations to ADJUA, WRKHOUSE, VOYA and CHROMA and best of luck as you take the next steps in your career!”

Welsh Music Prize 2024 Shortlist:

Aleighcia Scott – Windrush Baby

Angharad – Motherland

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Skinwalker

CHROMA – Ask for Angela

Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog – Mynd â’r tŷ am dro

Elkka – Prism of Pleasure

Georgia Ruth – Cool Head

Gruff Rhys – Sadness Sets Me Free

HMS Morris – Dollar Lizard Money Zombie

L E M F R E C K – BLOOD SWEAT & FEARS

Mellt – Dim Dwywaith

Pys Melyn – Bolmynydd

Skindred – Smile

Slate – Deathless

Ynys – Dosbarth Nos

