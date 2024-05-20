LGBT+ film festival takes a mini tour in early summer

Some of the best short films shown at last year’s Iris Prize Film Festival embark on a mini tour of south Wales throughout May and June after two successful days of screenings at Brighton Fringe.

Iris on the Move is sponsored by S4C, and during May and June, Iris will be visiting Carmarthen, Abertillery, Porthcawl, Pontypridd, and Blaengarw. At the end of June, Iris will visit Fife for the first time, with a screening at The Adam Theatre in Kirkaldy.

Outstanding films

Two programmes of short films will be screened: Best of Iris 2023, and Falling in love with Iris. The Best of Iris 2023 includes four winning short films which impressed audiences, including the judges during the Cardiff based festival in October 2023.

This diverse selection of outstanding short films showcases unique stories from around the world.

Grant Vidgen, Festival Manager said: “We are thrilled to be taking Iris on the Move to Kirkaldy for the first time ever.

“Iris on the Move is a great success story, with the last eight years testimony to this. We love nothing more than sharing the films that made us proud over the last year.”

Pride

He added: “We are a Welsh festival presenting to the international stage, and we are very proud of all our Iris alumni and their short films. It is an absolute joy to present these two programmes to some iconic towns in south Wales.

“Excellence in storytelling is at the core of the Iris Prize, and these two programmes of shorts will certainly fill your hearts with joy and emotion.”

Iris on the Move 2024 will be visiting the following locations:

Carmarthen (Yr Egin) Thursday, 23 May

(Yr Egin) Thursday, 23 May Abertillery (The Met Theatre) Wednesday, 5 June

(The Met Theatre) Wednesday, 5 June Porthcawl (Awel y Mȏr Community Centre) Friday, 7 June

(Awel y Mȏr Community Centre) Friday, 7 June Pontypridd (Clwb y Bont) Wednesday, 12 June

(Clwb y Bont) Wednesday, 12 June Bridgend (Blaengarw Workmen’s Hall) Friday, 14 June

(Blaengarw Workmen’s Hall) Friday, 14 June Kirkcaldy, Scotland (The Adam Theatre) Friday, 28 June

Screenings are supported by Film Hub Wales as part of the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN), made possible by the National Lottery.

If you would like your local cinema to get involved, please contact Iris at [email protected]

