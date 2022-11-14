Watch: Band release Welsh and English song for Wales’ World Cup campaign

Welsh musician Iestyn Jones and his band Josgins have created a new bilingual song for Wales’ World Cup campaign.

‘Waka Waka Cymru’ is the new single by Josgins which celebrates the Welsh football team reaching and competing in the football World Cup.

The single was released through the Tarw Du label on November 11th and there’s a Welsh and English language version available to stream and download from all the main online platforms.

Singer and frontman of Josgins, Iestyn Jones, said “It’s been great to record again. The guitar and contemporary sonic sounds on this single combine the traditional and new. ‘Waka Waka Cymru’ is a worldwide celebration of football!”

Spirit of 58 from Bala, who specialise in selling unique merchandise and regalia to Welsh football fans, are also promoting the single as a Wales football World Cup 2022 song.

Owner of Spirit of 58, Tim Williams said “We are very happy to be promoting this Waka Waka Cymru single by Josgins as part of Wales’ campaign in the football World Cup – let’s help the team go all the way however we can”.

In December of last year they wrote and published a song about Wrexham local celebrity Bootlegger.

