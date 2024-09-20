Listen: Jack Jones’ debut album and latest single released today

Stephen Price

Welsh songwriter and wordsmith Jack Jones has released his eagerly awaited new album today – with critics hailing him Swansea’s answer to The Streets.

To kick off the new album’s launch, Jack has also released a new single titled The Mountains (You & I).

The Mountains (You & I), is an anthemic composition about overcoming the trials and tribulations of everyday life, and is the fifth track to be lifted from Jack’s much anticipated debut solo album, titled Jack Jones.

Jack’s previous singles Breathe , Peaches Out Of Reach , Who Let The Bass Pump Though The Floor and Gladys all picked up multiple plays on BBC6 Music, BBC Wales and Radio X.

Discussing The Mountains (You & I), Jack shared: “I went to live in a silent Buddhist monastery near Newcastle, trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

“There’s so much of life where you’re expected to talk, but then if all of a sudden you decide not to for a bit, it really calms you, chopping wood for the monks, carrying stuff around and fixing the monastery, doing gardening and living together with other people in this hall.

“We’d listen to the monks singing in the morning, which was beautiful, and watch them living out their lives. In the past, I’ve struggled so much to meditate – by the time I got out of the monastery I did feel like that normal anxiety that lives in me felt less tight when I got back.”

Innovation

For his self-titled debut album, Jack put away his guitar and embraced a fresh and contemporary sound, bringing to life his hard-hitting state of the nation poems of existential fear and loathing.

His lyrics tackle many of today’s burning issues: mental health, drug addiction, mortality, and the tortuous demands of technology, but there’s also joy and hope in there.

With some of his catchiest tunes so far, it’s a record that’ll both open up this natural-born star to untapped audiences, and reveal hidden depths to those already ‘on the team’.

Speaking about his music to Nation.Cymru, Jack said: “I’m sure we all try to slay the beast, conquer the madman and feed the angel living inside us. But I think you can only abuse the body and the mind for so long before it says “No More!” And it humbles you.

“Luckily, sometimes, out of the darkest places, glimmers can appear, and that’s what many of these songs are… a chapter of resilience, finding a way to keep going, finding a way to believe in a future, finding a way to breathe.”

The album is available on vinyl in multiple colour formats, CD and digital download and was co-written, produced and mixed by Adam French.

Also available soon will be Jack Jones’s new book ‘Tour Diaries’ Volume 1 featuring Jack’s time with Trampolene, The Libertines and Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres.

Compulsion

Jack Jones is a compulsive wordsmith, an obsessive jotter-down of phrases, and weird things that people say. Across three studio albums and a hatful of singles and EPs since 2013, his work with Trampolene has always drawn from this humungous, ever-accumulating verbal resource. On his own, he has also published a novel (2023’s ‘Swansea to Hornsey’) and recited poems and delivered spoken-word onstage.

The new direction arose out of an introduction to Mancunian artist/producer/songwriter/laptop warrior Adam French. For Jones, French’s way of composing and recording was like being teleported into a parallel dimension.

We spoke to Jack on the launch of Breathe to find out more about the uplifting new track, his influences and what to expect from the highly anticipated new album.

What got you into poetry?

“Dylan Thomas was the one that tweaked my imagination, being a local lad from Swansea he was taught at my school so I knew of him at a very early age.

“And through him and the other Dylan (Bob) it helped me to become a better lyricist.”

Poetry is embedded in Welsh culture, but there’s been a lack of the form hitting the mainstream over the past few decades – any thoughts on that?

“I think most people maybe don’t see that poetry is everywhere you look and in everything you do, like me, they probably had a teacher covering their work in red pen and making them feel like this world wasn’t for them…but it is for you and is for everyone…

“You just gotta find what you love and write it to death… my themes are just my life I suppose… and how I make it through it.”

It’s refreshing to hear your real accent on your releases – was it a conscious decision to stand firm on that?

“I love my accent and most regional accents, I think it gives things more character and also I couldn’t do it any other way, sounded fake.”

Tell us about your influences for the single and upcoming album

“The Streets, Baxter Dury, Sleaford Mods and some rave dance music… we banned guitars from the studio, which put me right out of my comfort zone and we went from there.”

The fusion of innovative production with your poetry is very powerful

“Thanks. No one was more surprised than me as to how it all turned out.

“I really enjoyed the experience as it was so different to what I do with Trampolene musically and to try and do something more contemporary was a joy.”

“I can’t wait for them to be out there in the world and for people to hear them and hopefully sing along.”

Tell us about the new album…

“When someone asks to tell me about the new album I freeze for a second as I can’t actually believe I’ve written an album. Back in January it didn’t exist… fast forward to September and there’s an album coming out. It was written so fast. It was as though it had to be written.

“As though it would not not be born. It does feel surreal. It feels hard to let go of something so personal and it’s emotional to look back at what I’ve experienced over the last 18 months, which have been really tough in lots of different ways, but that’s life …I suppose.

“Like most people I wonder how to get through the next day/week/month and it seems, for me, that it’s good old fashioned songwriting that saved me yet again.”

How does it feel to hold your own record in your hands?’

“It makes it real…I know that the physical version of all our art seems to be gradually perishing, but I think being able to hold it in your hands and press play, or drop the needle down, that’s what send the shivers down your spine. If not, then what are you doing in your life!?”

Congratulations on launch – what’s next in terms of playing it live?

“Honestly, playing it live is going to be a somewhat of a challenge. I’m used to hiding behind layers of distortion…layers of screaming. Now it’s just going to be me and the music, but I’m quite excited to be honest…I’m going to decorate the stage with a lot of props and try to give people an insight into the songs that way.

“Also, I haven’t got two other band members looking over at me wondering when I’m going to stop talking! So I don’t know how long the shows are going to go on…might not even play any songs…might just be an hour and a half of stand-up!

“But I am looking forward to it. I’m triggering the tracks myself and have been inspired a bit by Reading and seeing Fred again.. I’m certainly going to adapt how I play live and push my boundaries. It’s going to feel like being naked without a guitar…but maybe being naked is a good thing!?”

Live shows

To coincide with the release, Jack has announced the following live shows in November, following an acclaimed performance at Glastonbury.

Tickets for the November tour are on sale now: https://found.ee/JackJonesTour

The full dates are:

2 Nov: Glasgow – The Poetry Club SWG3

3 Nov: Liverpool – Jacaranda

6 Nov: North Shields – Three Tanners Bank

7 Nov: Manchester – YES Basement

8 Nov: Cambridge – The Six Six Bar

9 Nov: Shrewsbury – Albert & Co Frankville

13 Nov: Bristol – The Exchange

14 Nov: London – Old Blue Last

15 Nov: Swansea – Bunkhouse

16 Nov: Cardiff – The Moon

Jack also plays Fairwood Festival in Gower (7 September).

Order Jack’s self-titled debut album here: https://found.ee/JackJonesALBUM

