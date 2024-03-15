Listen: Pedair release new single and announce live performance dates

Stephen Price

Following their success as winners of the Welsh Album of the Year award at the National Eisteddfod last year, Pedair release a new single today along with details of upcoming live performances.

Pedair (the Welsh female form of ‘four’) combines the talents of four of Wales’ most prominent folk artists: Siân James, Gwenan Gibbard, Meinir Gwilym and Gwyneth Glyn.

All groundbreaking international artists in their own right, together they embody a unique synergy.

New single

The much-loved group has also returned to Stiwdio Sain to start working on their new album.

Following on from ‘Machlud a Gwawr’ (released a few months ago) their new single ‘Y Môr’ (The Sea) produced by Aled Wyn Hughes, will be one of the songs featured on their second album.

Composed by Gwenan Gibbard, ‘Y Môr’ is a very personal song, written during a period of grief, but is a song of hope and thanks for being able to rise to the very brim of the wave in a difficult period.

Pedair’s music distills the potent magic of Welsh folk songs down to its very essence, and breathes new life into it.

Harps, guitars, piano and percussion give flight to songs of hope, loss, wonder and connection. Described as transcendant and spine-tingling, their sweeping vocal harmonies are deeply rooted in the Welsh tradition of cyd-ganu (communal singing).

Lockdown

Combining fresh interpretations of traditional material with the intimacy of their own songwriting, their first recordings, which emerged during lockdown, gained instant popularity.

Pedair have toured extensively to sell-out audiences in Wales, and performed in Ireland and Scotland. They supported ‘The Breath’ at Celtic Connections 2024, and were featured artists in the Spotlight Wales showcase as part of Showcase Scotland.

Gwenan told us: “I count myself very lucky to be living right by the sea in such a beautiful area, and this song came to me when I was walking and looking out to sea one day in my home town of Pwllheli.

“The sea is a very powerful presence and can be a comfort and solace while at the same time an inspiration which rejuvenates the soul.

“But the song is more than that, it is also about those who lend us their support in an hour of need, those who help us to navigate our way along the cobbles and stones life throws in our way.

“Sometimes we just have to ride the waves – the sea will always return to calm after the storm, and life as we know it, with its memories and happiness, returns.”

The mutual personal and musical understanding between the four members of Pedair is completely obvious in the warm harmonies and sincere arrangement of their latest single – a welcome addition to an important growing canon of modern Welsh music.

Tour

Pedair have another busy period of gigging scheduled for the coming months and there will be plenty of opportunity to hear more of their new songs which will receive some of their first live performances.

12 April – Chwilog, Neuadd Goffa

13 April – Bodelwyddan, Faenol Fawr (Wales Distilled Festival)

27 April – Talsarnau

3 – 6 May – Loch Lomond (With Doreen Lewis)

14 June – Bermo, Theatr y Ddraig

21 June – Rhuthun,

30 June – Nefyn, Gwyl Porthi’r Penwaig

19 July – Nefyn, Nanhoron

18 July – Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau

25 July – Aberystwyth, Canolfan y Celfyddydau / Arts Centre

27 July – Bangor, Pontio (With Cor y Brythoniaid)

4-7 August – Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Rhondda Cynon Taf

Pedair’s new single can be found on most streaming platforms here.

