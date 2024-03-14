Listen: Radio broadcast explores the history of second homes in Wales

A BBC Radio 4 broadcast has been made available online which explores pivotal moments in Wales’ fraught history of second home ownership.

In Home Fires, Richard King explores the past and present of second and holiday home ownership in Wales, revisiting the story of Meibion Glyndwr, who they describe as ‘active terrorists on British soil’.

Problem

The proliferation of second homes is a problem in many parts of the UK. They contribute to pushing up house prices, often in low-income areas, effectively locking young people out of the housing market. It’s a problem with different characteristics in different places.

In Wales it is compounded by the fate of the Welsh language.

Many in Wales feel that second homes contribute to the fragmentation of Welsh-speaking communities and pose a threat to the survival of the language.

Meibion Glyndwr

It’s nothing new. Beginning in 1979, Meibion Glyndwr – Sons of Glyndwr (Owain Glyndwr being a soldier who led a revolt against English rule in the 1400s) – responded to this threat by carrying out hundreds of arson attacks and fire-bombings.

Initially targeting second homes and holiday cottages in Welsh-speaking areas, the campaign later expanded to target estate agents, English-owned businesses and the offices of police and politicians, accompanied by stencilled letters containing extravagant nativist threats.

Hundreds of properties were damaged and destroyed. It lasted until 1994 and only one person was ever convicted of a related offence.

The Meibion Glyndwr campaign was audacious and shocking – but sadly utterly ineffective.

Senedd

In the thirty years since the last attack, Wales has gained its own parliament and with it a measure of power to decide its own fate.

And as elsewhere in the UK, the issues around second homes have only become more urgent.

One of the newer policies enacted by the Welsh government is a council tax premium on second homes, with local authorities able to decide how much of a levy to apply, up to a possible 300%.

Writer Richard King visits Abersoch on the Llyn Peninsula, a village very much at the sharp end of the current situation and hears from some of those who lived through the Meibion Glyndwr campaign.

Featuring Robat Gruffudd, Amanda Jones, Richard Wyn Jones, Alun Lenny, Louise Overfield and Eifiona Wood.

The programme contains an archive recording which refers to RS Thomas as a non-conformist minister. RS Thomas was a priest in the Anglican Church in Wales.

Listen online here.

