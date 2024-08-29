Listen to Manic Street Preachers’ epic new single ‘Decline and Fall’

This week appears to be one for iconic rock bands to announce their return.

First Oasis patched up their differences to reveal their return to the live arena in 2025, while today Welsh wonders, Manic Street Preachers have released their first single from their as yet untitled new album.

Fresh from a run of critically-acclaimed sold out shows with Suede, ‘Decline and Fall’ is the first new material since 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ album.

The single adopts some of the retro-futuristic ABBA-esque sounds of their previous record met with the arena euphoria of ‘Resistance Is Futile’ and ‘Everything Must Go’ – but driven forward by the Manics’ influences of The Skids, ‘Gran Turismo’-era The Cardigans and The War On Drugs.

The band said of the song: “Musically with ‘Decline & Fall’ we tried to create forward motion – a song which harnesses the past to propel it into the future – the lyric is one of realisation and understanding – of celebrating the tiny miracles that still exist whilst accepting and embracing managed decline”.

