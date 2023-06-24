Listen to the music

This week’s single of the week is the brilliant Bump, the latest track from Cardiff alt-rockers Angel Hotel.

Fresh from its release on Côsh Records yesterday (23 June) Nation.Cymru is delighted to be bringing you an exclusive premiere of the video.

‘Bump’ is another bouncy, playful indie rock track that would sit comfortably on the soundtrack of a film from the 80s, displaying the bands retro leanings.

With keytar synths and stick-in-your-head melodies, the song, a staple of the group’s live shows since it was written, is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the band.

Since starting in 2020, the four-piece have gone from strength to strength, joining Côsh after releasing a couple of DIY singles including the now-iconic ‘Key Largo’.

Since then they have built on their releases, with exciting live shows, wooing crowds across the country resulting in a sharp rise in listenership and streams.

They’ve also enjoyed the support of presenter Huw Stephens, who made them his ‘Artist of the Week’ on his BBC Radio Wales show last year.

Siôn from the band says: “‘Bump’ is our latest single and we’ve doused it heavily in generous lashings of retro-rock fun – and it’s full of carefully crafted lyrics too, such as “let’s all do the groovy”.

“We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

‘Bump’ is now available to stream everywhere via Côsh Records, and its accompanying video is premiered here.

Last week the band also confirmed they will be making their first appearance in Swansea later this summer.

Angel Hotel will be headlining at the Elysium on the 15th of September, with support from The Bad Electric, Ffredi Blino and Head Noise. Tickets are on sale now.

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow the weekly updated playlist here PYST YN DY GLUST.

