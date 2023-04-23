Listen to the music

Molly Stubbs

As the third week of April draws to an end, a further eight releases are distributed by PYST.

Among this week’s releases, Dead Method put out his latest single ‘Faith in Judas’ on Friday 21st April. Following the success of his 2022 electro-pop album ‘Future Femme’, the pop pioneer has returned with an anthem for the betrayed and broken.

But don’t worry, there’s no bad vibes here. Instead, ‘Faith in Judas’ has all the bounce, beats and catchy lyrics to see you through summer 2023.

‘Faith in Judas’ is breaking ground in other ways, too. As the first track to be released on Future Femme Records, Wales’ first LGBTQ+ record label, ‘Faith in Judas’ marks an important step forward for minority artists on this side of the border.

Dead Method has never been one to shy away from salient subject matter in his songs, and his commitment to LGBTQ+ representation has led him to create Future Femme Records in partnership with PYST, to open the door for minority artists who want to follow in his footsteps.

Dead Method’s evolving sound is clear, as ‘Faith in Judas’ solidifies him as one of Wales’ most exciting emerging acts, certainly unlike any we’ve had before.

For fans of Years & Years, Sam Smith, and an early George Michael, you can listen to ‘Faith in Judas’ here.

Woozy fusions

Also breaking new ground last week was Talulah, a North Walian singer, composer and DJ, who released their debut single ‘Byth yn Blino’ on Ikaching.

They create genre-blending and woozy fusions with jazz, classical sounds and hazy vocals. ‘Byth yn Blino’ is a production rooted in an expression of queer love as the single expresses the powerful feeling that solidarity and connection can provide.

Supported by Lŵp x PYST Music Video Fund, ‘Byth yn Blino’s stunning accompanying music video is now premiering on AM.

Last week releases also included ‘Llawn’ (Gillie, Libertino), ‘Baseball / Interstellar Helen Keller’ (Kim Hon, Cosh Records), ‘Phone Gang’ (Ice Cream Truck Boys, Pendrwm), ‘Rhywle Pell’ (Achlysurol, Jigcal), ‘Dod Yn Fyw’ (Tapestri, Shimi Records) and ‘Accidentally High’ (Sock, Bubblewrap Records).

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow our weekly updated playlist PYST YN DY GLUST.

