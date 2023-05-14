Listen to the music

Heading into the halfway mark of May, no less than ten releases were distributed by PYST this week.

7 singles, 2 albums and one EP: All released via ten different labels and among those releases was Achlysurol, with their debut album ‘Rhywle Pell’.

The trio from Felinheli is made up of brothers Aled and Ifan Emyr, and their friend Ifan Rhys Williams.

Following their latest string of singles which includes ‘Caerdydd Yn Mis Awst’, ‘Un Noson Arall’ and ‘Golau Gwyrdd’, Achlysurol stepped things up with the release of their first LP on Friday, sharing its name with the band’s latest single ‘Rhywle Pell’.

The trio’s sound is catchy and melodic, and their relaxed, hypnotic arrangements suit the longer days of the summer perfectly.

Aled (vocals and guitar) adds: “‘Rhywle Pell’ was composed in Felinheli and recorded in Cardiff, and is a collection of songs about Cardiff, London and even space. It’s summery and funky, and we look forward to you hearing it in its entirety.”

As well as being busy recording, Achlysurol have also been co-organising gigs in their local community, including Pei Pysgod which was held at Shed Felinheli last month, and are set to announce another event to launch their album, with more information soon to follow.

‘Rhywle Pell‘ is now available to stream via Jigcal Records.

Shanties

Friday also saw the release of Sain Records’ ‘Mae’r Tonnau’n Tynnu: Siantis A Chaneuon Y Môr’: A new, multi-artist album with tracks by some of Wales’ foremost folk performers including Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Lleucu Gwawr, Côr Meibion Carnguwch, Meinir Gwilym & Gwenan Gibbard, Iwan Huws, Einir Humphreys, Elidyr Glyn, Gethin Griffiths, Côr yr Heli, Cynefin, Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris, Lowri Evans, Twm Morys & Gwyneth Glyn, Hogia Llanbobman and Mair Tomos Ifans.

The shanties are an integral part of our musical heritage here in Wales.

Scholar, poet and songwriter J Glyn Davies is credited with collecting and preserving the songs that appear on the album and for creating and popularising a body of sea songs and shanties representing the Welsh sailors’ life at sea.

Many of the songs in his collections, Cerddi Huw Puw and Cerddi Portinllaen, were melodies he heard from Caernarfonshire sailors and at the Welsh Harp tavern in Liverpool at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

A deep longing for home, light-hearted misadventures, historical context, stories and legends, exotic far-away place names, sorrow, tragedy and loss – these songs have it all and their ever-popular appeal continues to inspire. Listen to the compilation in full here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aria

Also releasing a new single last week was Yws Gwynedd as he returned with ‘Charrango’ (via Côsh Records).

The single came accompanied with a glossy music video, shot by FfotoNant in Llangefni’s new TV studios, Aria – the latest home to S4C’s drama ‘Rownd a Rownd’.

This was the first external production to be filmed at Aria, with the band using the space to break plates and joyous pop melodies. Watch the music video here on AM.

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow our weekly updated playlist PYST YN DY GLUST.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

