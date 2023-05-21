Listen to the Music

As we soak in the May sunshine, here are the latest releases distributed by PYST.

First up is Dafydd Owain. Known for his work with bands such as Eitha Tal Ffranco, Jen Jeniro, Omaloma and Palenco, Dafydd pulled the curtain on his eagerly anticipated album this week, and as expected, it does not disappoint.

After releasing a series of singles from the album, including ‘Gan Gwaith’, ‘Llongyfarchiadau Mawr’, and the album’s title track, ‘Uwch Dros y Pysgod’ (Track of the Week last week on BBC Radio Cymru) the tracks can now be fully appreciated as a whole.

Recorded between July and December 2022 at Stiwdio Sain in Llandwrog and a small spare-bedroom studio in Cardiff, the album features a host of talented musicians from the Welsh-language music scene, including Aled Huws (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), Osian Williams (Candelas), Gethin Griffiths (Ciwb), Elan Rhys (Plu, Carwyn Ellis a Rio 18) and Harri Owain (Rogue Jones).

The album also features narration from the accomplished opera singer Beca Davies.

Dafydd explains that “the album as a whole is set in this imaginary village and life experiences are told through the perspective of the village’s imaginary residents”.

Following the album’s launch at Galeri, Caernarfon last Friday, Dafydd is now slowly making his way down to Cardiff to celebrate the release at The Chapter on 08 June. Listen to ‘Uwch Dros y Pysgod’ (I KA CHING) here.

SACHASKY

Last week also saw skyrk. and Sachasom announce their new collaborative project, SACHASKY.

Hedydd Ioan of Skylrk. and Izak Zjalič from Sachasom both combine their experimental sounds to create a unique sonic world ‘SACHASKY’ as ‘RU’N FATH‘, the first single of the new project, was released on INOIS last Friday.

Both rose to prominence following the ‘Brwydr y Bandiau’ (Battle of the Bands) competition at the National Eisteddfod, as both won the competition in 2022 and 2021.

And although they’ve worked together on several different projects over the past two years, including performing live together and being part of High Grade Grooves’ ‘Sbardun’ project, releasing ‘Niwed’ earlier in the year, ‘RU’N FATH’ is the first official track for the two to release together.

Keep an eye out for the accompanying music video on AM this week.

Kim Hon

And if those releases aren’t enough to whet your appetite, Kim Hon released their third single of the year ‘Pry yn y Gwynt’ via Recordiau Côsh.

Kim Hon’s music can move effortlessly between relaxed and smooth, to complete chaos, and this is true of this track, which also jumps from English to Welsh quite naturally.

With the band keen to have an album out before the end of the summer, ‘Pry yn y Gwynt’ is a great representation of Kim Hon’s unique style.

Previously only released as a live video, catch ‘Pry yn y Gwynt’ here:

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow our weekly updated playlist PYST YN DY GLUST.

