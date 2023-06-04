Listen to the music

June is always a busy month for both artists and labels as new releases are prepped, ready for the summer festivals ahead.

It also signals the start of Pride Month – an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness for the experiences of those who identify as queer or part of the LGBTQ+ community – and to coincide with the celebration, Tara Bandito, of Côsh Records, released her powerful single ‘Unicorn’.

Since the release of her self-titled first album earlier this year, ‘Unicorn‘ has developed into an anthem and is now the finale of Tara Bandito’s incredible live sets.

As Tara says herself, “’Unicorn‘ is a song about accepting yourself and remembering that the way others see us is secondary to the way we feel about ourselves.”

Tara will continue to spread the song’s powerful message at several festivals over the summer, firstly at the Eisteddfod of Urdd’s Triban festival in Llanymddyfri tonight (Saturday 03 June), supporting none other than national icon Dafydd Iwan.

Another of Côsh Records’ growing family of artists who released this week was Gwilym, as the band released the first half of their long-awaited second album – with part two set to arrive later this summer.

It’s hard to believe that Gwilym’s first album ’Sugno Gola’ (Sucking Light), which established them as one of the most popular acts in Wales, was released 5 years ago.

And although Gwilym have been productive during the period since then, releasing stunning singles such as ‘\Neidia/‘, ’50au‘, and ‘cynbohir‘, the band concede that they’ve found the last 3 years difficult: from not being able to go to the studio, to missing out on all the gigs they were supposed to play over the summers that were lost.

The EP includes their recent stunning single ‘IB3Y’ as well as 5 brand new tracks ‘dwi’n cychwyn tân’, ‘o ddifri’, ‘teimlo’n well’, ‘cau fy ngheg’ and ‘disgyndisgyndisgyn’.

