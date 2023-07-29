Listen to the music: Ify Iwobi and CELAVI

This month PYST distributed over 35 different releases from a plethora of Welsh labels, one of which includes the brand new EP from Swansea-born classical-contemporary pianist, Ify Iwobi.

Ify composes and co-produces her own original works and often collaborates with featured vocalists.

She is the first Welsh Nigerian musician to have 8 consecutive Welsh A-Listed tracks on BBC Radio Wales, including tracks from two of her previous albums ‘Illuminate‘ (2019) and ‘Better Than That’ (2022).

Identity

‘Identity’, her newly released EP, is a commercially put together collection of songs – all composed by Ify and co-produced with Dai Griff Productions.

It features vocalists such as B-LAKE from England, Mace from Nigeria and Kelly B from America.

The EP focuses on the hero’s authenticity and importance to be themselves in their life journey – no more so than the second track from the records, ‘Way U Move’.

We’re delighted therefore to present to you Ify Iwobi’s stunning music video for ‘Way U Move’. Filmed in Cardiff, watch the video here:

Welsh metal

Meanwhile, BBC Introducing Welsh metal band CELAVI release their debut genre-exploding fierce album, ‘DOLOREM’!

CELAVI are Gwion and Sarah, a metal / nu-metal / goth band from Bangor, North Wales. Their music is influenced by industrial and electro-rock, bringing a new sound to metal.

The heavy guitar driven sound of their music is dramatically contrasted by Sarah’s soft and delicate voice which compliments their music and makes them stand out from the crowd.

Flying the flag for Welsh metal, CELAVI have over a million streams internationally and have been supported by Amazon Music, being added to editorial playlists including ‘Best New Bands’ and ‘Breakthrough Rock’.

Their latest release ‘Neb Arall’ (Nobody Else) was also supported by BBC Introducing Rock, with presenter Alyx Holcombe of BBC Radio 1 saying “now an empowering anthem all about knowing your self-worth, we love those here!”

CELAVI has also been supported by BBC Introducing Wales, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. Their debut album ‘DOLOREM’ is out now via MERAKI!

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow our weekly updated playlist PYST YN DY GLUST.

