Listen to the Music

Fittingly, as we launch PYST’s new weekly column with Nation Cymru, we also launch our first Wales-wide gig circuit, delivered in partnership with the Mentrau Iaith.

The aim of the circuit is to offer new opportunities for some of Wales’ leading artists to perform at various independent venues across Wales’ rural regions, including Llanrwst, Bryngwran and Crymych.

Rural

With the aim of strengthening the relationship between independent venues, the local community and ultimately Welsh language music, the circuit is an important piece in the jigsaw in ensuring the recovery of the live music scene in Wales (following the pandemic).

Notwithstanding the importance of venues such as Clwb Ifor Bach, Galeri and Pontio – all located in urban or populated areas – it’s essential also to make live music as accessible as possible for rural communities.

Bilingual

PYST, Wales’ main music enabler and only bilingual music marketing service, distributes and promotes music both on behalf of, and for the benefit of Welsh music labels and artists.

Last month alone saw 35+ different products (singles, EPs or albums) distributed through 20+ labels.

At an exciting time in PYST’s growth and direction, the gig circuit launches our vision of delivering four Wales-wide circuits each year, at various locations, all facilitating and promoting Welsh music.

Music landscape

Backed by the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out scheme, the circuit is an attempt to connect the live music landscape in Wales, in a balanced and sustainable way.

PYST are responsible for national promotion and coordinating the circuit, whilst Mentrau Iaith take care of the local promotion and hosting the gigs. It’s a partnership which embraces the strengths and resources of both organisations.

Following the circuit launch at Clwb Llanrwst last Saturday, HMS Morris continue their road-trip around Wales tonight (1st April) at CellB Blaenau Ffestiniog, with support coming from Hyll.

Latest releases

Turning our attention to the latest tracks distributed by PYST, this week has seen releases on Bubblewrap, Akruna and Côsh Records. The latter, Bethel-based and led by artist Yws Gwynedd, pulled the curtain on Alffa’s new material ‘Unkind Mind’.

Never afraid to explore personal thoughts and feelings through song, ‘Unkind Mind’ sees the rock-duo tackle mental health issues head-on.

Building the track from gentle advice to the eventual crescendo of instruction “kill it with kindness”, ‘Unkind Mind’ is our first taste of their second album.

Million streams

Rearing to re-establish and re-develop their place in the world – on the back of becoming the first artist to reach a million streams with a Welsh language song – Sion (drummer) says: “You’re quite distinctive as a duo, you don’t want to end up releasing your second album and it sounds exactly the same as the first one. So you need to find those small ways to get around those distinctions.”

While a second album is on the horizon, at the moment, things are all about rekindling that magic.

“We felt something was missing from us. The break kind of brought us back together.”

Dion (guitar, voice) adds “We want to go to the studio again, we want to write again.”

To stay up to date with all tracks distributed by PYST, follow our weekly updated playlist PYST YN DY GLUST.

