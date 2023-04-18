Literature Wales launches third round of its professional development programme

Literature Wales has launched the third round of its professional development programme for under-represented writers, with particular focus this year on writing for children and young people.

The 12-month programme, funded by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Wales, has been designed in consultation with communities and writers from Literature Wales’ extensive networks and builds on the successes of the previous two rounds.

Selected by an independent Assessment Panel following an open call-out during the autumn of 2022, this year’s cohort are based across Wales, and write in multiple languages, including Welsh, English and Bangla.

Their writing also covers a variety of genres and forms including fantasy, horror, poetry, and graphic novels and for audiences ranging from 4-18 years old.

Goals

The 14 writers selected offer a wide range of perspectives, styles and creative approaches, and over the next 12 months, they will be looking to achieve individual goals which range from completing their manuscript, to developing blueprints for school workshops, securing a literary agent and seeing their work published.

Writers selected for the Representing Wales scheme will receive:

a financial award of up to £3,300

one-to-one mentoring sessions with an established mentor of their choice

8 online workshops which aim to demystify the writing profession and the publishing industry in Wales and beyond

networking opportunities and access to various literature festivals and events

bespoke creative writing masterclasses with established writers, two of which will take place at Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre

During the year, the selected writers will hear from award-winning writers including Patrice Lawrence, Caryl Lewis, Lee Newbury, Alex Wharton and Sue Chung.

Specialists on children and young people’s literature have also been invited to talk with the writers, including Pr. Charlotte Williams, Dr. Siwan Rosser, Dr. Ann Alston, Darren Chetty and representatives from Book Trust Cymru, as well as Wales-based publishers and the multi-award-winning inclusive publisher, Knights Of.

They’ll also receive training on how to create an authentic author brand, build a freelance career, and work as a community and school practitioner.

Leusa Llewelyn, Literature Wales’ Artistic Director said: “Representing Wales is an important step in our efforts to support the development of a culture that is truly reflective of Wales’ communities and to establish a pipeline of diverse Welsh talent that will be recognised across Wales and beyond.

We are so pleased to kick off the third year of this valuable programme, which has already supported 26 writers to achieve their personal writing goals. With a particular focus on writing for children and young people this year, not only will these writers benefit from the bespoke, intense support offered throughout the year, they also have the potential to transform our culture for the next generation.”

The writers selected for the ptogramme this year are: Jade E. Bradford, Barry, Jess Doyle Mold, Taylor Edmonds, Barry, Sioned Erin, Boduan, Osian Grifford Cardiff, Bethany Handley, Pontypridd, Megan Angharad Hunter, Caernarfon, Summer Keys, Anglesey, Alice Lilith Knight, Newport, Leigh Anthony Manley, Cardiff, Rhiannon Oliver, Penarth, Sheik Rana, Cardiff, Hammad Rind, Cardiff, Stacey Taylor, Cardiff.

