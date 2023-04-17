Llandeilo Lit Fest returns later this month

Llandeilo’s annual festival celebrating the written and spoken word returns to the town at the end of this month.

The festival, which takes place from 28-30 April, celebrates some of Wales’ best new literature and writers and also features live musical performances, workshops on creative writing and poetry – and the chance to try your hand at pottery.

Established in 2017, organisers say this year’s Lit Fest, the 6th, will be the biggest and best yet, featuring over two dozen authors and poets talking about subjects ranging from sport, art, music, history, identity, crime, politics to the Welsh landscape and environment.

Highlights of this year’s festival include:

A talk by rugby referee and Welsh icon Nigel Owens about his life.

A discussion with Menna Elfyn, one of Wales’ foremost Welsh language writers, about her award-winning collection of poetry, plays, and novels.

A reading by Welsh Book of the Year winner Caryl Lewis of her love story Drift (set in Wales and Syria).

A discussion with Costa Award finalist Rebecca F John about her new novel based on a Llanelli-based Victorian strong-woman called Vulcana.

A talk by Dryslwyn author Sian Collins about her new book inspired by a Carmarthenshire murder in the 1950s.

A discussion with novelists Katie Munnick and Katherine Stansfield about Victorian women’s hidden histories in fact and fiction.

A talk by Will Hayward about his book Independent Nation, which examines Welsh Independence.

A talk by Great Pottery Throwdown judge Keith Brymer Jones about his book Boy in a China Shop

A discussion with father and daughter team Wyn Mason and Efa Blosse about their graphic novel Gwlad yr Asan, which explores identity and self-image through the eyes of a donkey.

Events will take place all over town, including Hengwrt, The White Heart, Oriel Mimosa, and The Civic Hall.

Folk tales

There will be Welsh folk tales from roving storyteller Ceri Philips in various cafes, creative writing and poetry workshops will be taking place around the town, and local musicians will be playing.

There will also be a talk on music and lyrics, and a performance from celebrated Welsh musician Neil Rosser with his rockabilly band Pwdin Reis.

On Saturday the 29th, ‘Pottery Fest at The Lit Fest’ will take place, with an opportunity for young and old to throw a pot and have some fun with clay!

Tickets for the festival are now on sale, and more information can be found on the Llandeilo Lit Fest website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

