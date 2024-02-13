Llangollen Eisteddfod to host international Gymanfa Ganu to celebrate St David’s Day

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced an international Gymanfa Ganu to celebrate St David’s Day.

The event, to be held on Sunday 3 March 2024, 7.30pm at St Collen’s Church in Llangollen, will be led by the popular conductor Trystan Lewis, who will be accompanied on the organ by Owen Maelor Roberts, and will also feature the celebrated Derwent Harp School.

Across the world / Dros y byd

The event will also have St David’s Day messages from across the world, featuring groups who will be competing at this year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Elen Mair Roberts, a member of the Music and Staging committee said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Trystan Lewis.

“He is a very popular and highly experienced choral director, and we’re delighted that he will be leading our St David’s Day celebrations in Llangollen.

“Our Gymanfa Ganu will have an international flavour, and we’ve already received St David’s Day messages from as far away as Japan and India.

“This is just the latest addition to the Eisteddfod’s all-year round events programme, and if you have never been to a Gymanfa Ganu you’re in for a real treat.”

Welsh heritage

The Gymanfa Ganu is an integral part of the Welsh heritage. It is a unique feature of Welsh music; a festival of sacred hymns sung by the audience in four-part harmony under the direction of a choral conductor.

Welsh conductor Trystan Lewis has been involved with choral music for most of his life.

He conducted Pantycelyn choir to two National Eisteddfod wins whilst an undergraduate at the University of Wales at Aberystwyth, and has conducted over 200 Gymanfas, including in Canada and the North American Festival, as well as on television and radio.

Tickets, priced £10 are now available from www.llangollen.net and from the Llangollen Tourist Information Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

