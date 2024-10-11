Lleucu Non shares debut single, Dwi Ar Gau

Multitalented artist and singer-songwriter, Lleucu Non, releases her debut dream pop single, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ today.

Quick on the heels of Cyn Cwsg, BERIAN and Ffion Campbell-Davies, Lleucu Non is the fourth artist to release via UNTRO, as her debut single, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ (I’m Closed), is set to arrive next Friday 11th October.

Thematically, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ is a track that captures the complexities and challenges that come with long distance relationships, as Lleucu samples lost conversations she found buried in her phone’s voicemail.

Slipping between the raw and the dreamy, the track was produced by London-based producer and Welsh Language Album of the Year 2022 winner, Sywel Nyw, as his favoured subtle beats are planted beneath Lleucu’s infectious melodies.

Both artists came together to record the track at London College of Contemporary Music as part of a longstanding collaboration between Klust and Youth Music.

Dream pop

Hailing from Dyffryn Nantlle but now calling Cardiff home, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ draws on inspiration from the likes of Thallo, Mazzy Star and Cate le Bon as Lleucu crafts her own slice of dream pop.

Lleucu explained: “I started writing songs around four years ago during lockdown so it’s really exciting to finally being able to release my first single!”

She adds: “Recording in London and collaborating with Sywel Nyw was a special experience and I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented producer.

“The track’s lyrics are open to interpretation, but to me, it conveys the angst many people feel after graduating, among other ideas! I’m looking forward to seeing how the single is received.”

Rising star

Existing somewhere between the nostalgic and the melancholic, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ is released today via UNTRO, with its accompanying music video, self-directed by Lleucu Non, set to follow.

The track was played on the radio for the first time by Georgia Ruth on BBC Radio Cymru earlier this month.

