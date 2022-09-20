Watch: Welsh singer-songwriter unhappy republican song not yet played by ‘royalist’ BBC radio

A Welsh singer-songwriter has said that she is unhappy that a republican song about the death of the Queen and new Prince of Wales has not yet been played on BBC radio in Wales.

Lleuwen Steffan said her song ‘Rhyddid’ (Freedom) was sent to the BBC earlier this month and that she received a confirmation that it had been receivd on 12 September.

Despite that the song, which has been watched thousands of times on social media, is yet to be played on the radio. The BBC said that they had only recently received the song and would consider playing it just like any other.

Lleuwen said: “I shared a video of the song on Instagram and Facebook following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death and the announcement that Wales will, once again, be forced to have a prince from the English royal family.

”I sent that version to BBC Radio Cymru and despite the favorable response to it online, the song expresses different views to the organisation’s current royalist narrative so it was not possible to hear it on the radio.

“The song is not disrespectful or insensitive in any way and it seems to be almost impossible to voice or say an opinion that goes against the grain in the mass media in Wales during the recent period of forced mourning.

“As the song expresses, the public swallows what is fed to them. Not everyone follows social media, especially among the older population. The Welsh deserve better than a one-sided opinion and a compliant narrative about the English royal family.

“The debate about independence – and the real need for the devolution of broadcasting from the control of the British establishment – has manifested itself more than ever during this period.”

A spokesperson for BBC Wales told Golwg360 that the song will be considered “like any other new song” for their future playlists.

“We’re constantly playing new tracks,” he said. “The song was only recently accepted. This song will be considered like every other new song for our future playlists”.

