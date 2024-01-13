Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Llythyr o’r nos : Letter from the night

13 Jan 2024 2 minute read
A Song in a Storm (Detail). © Cornelia O’Donovan

Stephen Price

I’d tell you where I am if it mattered

I’m in an otherworld. A blanket of fallen snow nightly descending

The glow of a window here and there my only light

Engines are silenced. My screen fatigued eyes are soothed

Just the dark and me. And tylluan frech watching, hunting, from a distant post

We commune regularly, y nos a fi

I’m with her now. In silhouette

I have an app on my phone that will tell me the names of the stars

I tell myself I’ll check later

But my brain no longer works as it did. So I won’t

I admire them nonetheless

And dance, and sing, and speak out loud in Welsh and English

And walk a corridor to the past

Until a car passes by momentarily. All the modern things

My eyes adjust back to the real world, the forgotten world, the other world

I often wonder why it’s just me that gets it. That needs it

These starlit solo nocturne walks

‘Male privilege’ or ‘mad privilege’ perhaps. A shame we got to this

Dream me a dream that everyone could heed the owl’s call

And leave their phones behind

And look up at the stars again

And know them all by name

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.