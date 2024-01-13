Llythyr o’r nos : Letter from the night
Stephen Price
I’d tell you where I am if it mattered
I’m in an otherworld. A blanket of fallen snow nightly descending
The glow of a window here and there my only light
Engines are silenced. My screen fatigued eyes are soothed
Just the dark and me. And tylluan frech watching, hunting, from a distant post
We commune regularly, y nos a fi
I’m with her now. In silhouette
I have an app on my phone that will tell me the names of the stars
I tell myself I’ll check later
But my brain no longer works as it did. So I won’t
I admire them nonetheless
And dance, and sing, and speak out loud in Welsh and English
And walk a corridor to the past
Until a car passes by momentarily. All the modern things
My eyes adjust back to the real world, the forgotten world, the other world
I often wonder why it’s just me that gets it. That needs it
These starlit solo nocturne walks
‘Male privilege’ or ‘mad privilege’ perhaps. A shame we got to this
Dream me a dream that everyone could heed the owl’s call
And leave their phones behind
And look up at the stars again
And know them all by name
