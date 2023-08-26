London Welsh Male Voice Choir video goes viral

A video posted online by the London Welsh Male Voice Choir has gone viral, amassing over half a million views in just 10 days.

The reel, which was posted on 16 August, features the choir singing the Bahamian Folk song ‘Sloop John B’ that was famously covered by The Beach Boys in 1966.

At the time of writing, the video has received over 600,000 views and 23,000 reactions on Facebook.

Dylan Thomas

The video was filmed on a rare week off from rehearsals when a group of choristers decided to meet up for a social at The Wheatsheaf in Fitzrovia, London and, as with all Welsh Male Voice Choirs, they soon broke into song.

The pub was chosen as a venue due to its Welsh links, with the pub said to have been the place where Dylan Thomas first met his wife, Caitlin Macnamara.

It is evident from the comments the video received that singing together in public for the sheer joy of it struck a chord with many viewers.

The song has been a favourite of the London Welsh Male Voice Choir’s for over 50 years and is regarded as the first ‘pop’ song recorded by the choir, released in 1973.

Joe Jones, who can be seen leading the choir in the video, sang on that record, and is still an active member of the choir to this day.

The video has been watched and shared all over the world, including comments received from Germany, Sweden, France, the USA, Australia and New Zealand.

