Watch: The three Welsh speaking actors starring in first full-length The Lord of the Rings series trailer

Three Welsh speaking actors feature prominently in the new trailer for Amazon’s series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Two Welsh actors are featured prominently in the trailer – Morfydd Clark’s Gladriel, who appears to be the series’ main character, and Owain Arthur who plays dwarf Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dûm.

Trystan Gravelle also plays Pharazôn, the last King of Númenor, who is spotted from a distance hailing his people.

Amazon Studios released a new two-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer for the highly anticipated series today, which according to producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay “unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age”.

“Until now, audiences have only seen onscreen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many,” teases the release.

The Rings of Power has a price tag estimated at almost half a billion dollars, making it Amazon’s most expensive project ever.

In the trailer, Morfydd Clark is heard warning: “The enemy is still out there — the question is, Where?”

It had previously been confirmed that the show would take place thousands of years before the film series, during the so-called Second Age, when the Rings of Power were forged by Sauron.

The first series was shot in New Zealand but will shift to filming in the UK for the second series, which has already been commissioned.

Morfydd Clark, who is from Penarth, had previously said that homesickness had still had an impact on her during the pandemic.

“You know they say you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child?” she said. “I know I must make the most of being here. But you can’t. This isn’t quite my world and I know that my world isn’t doing this.”

She added however that having two other Welsh-speaking members in the cast, and a costume designer who spoke Welsh, had helped her feel at home in New Zealand.

Filming wrapped on August 2nd last year. The highly-anticipated epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 2, with new episodes dropping weekly after that.

