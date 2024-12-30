Love on the piste: S4C’s new reality dating series takes dating ‘back to basics’

A brand-new reality dating series, Amour & Mynydd will start on S4C in January set against the breathtaking scenery of the French Alps.

The four-part series brings together eight singletons, offering them a unique opportunity to find love – and perhaps discover more about themselves along the way.

The singletons will live together in the Amour & Mynydd chalet over a period of ten days. Guided by hosts Elin Fflur and Gwil Thomas, who oversee the chalet, they will get to support each other through a variety of unforgettable experiences.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Welsh before,” says Elin Fflur about the series.

“It’s sure to make people smile, laugh, and (possibly) cry. There’s a little bit of everything in it. If you’re a fan of reality shows, you’ll love Amour & Mynydd. But I think it’ll appeal to everyone.

“It’s not just about the singletons finding love – we really got to know their personalities. Putting people in a house together for days is an intense experience, and I felt sorry for them at times – you’d smile with them and cry with them; it was all part of the experience.”

Vodcast

A new post-show vodcast, Après: Amour & Mynydd, will also follow each episode keeping the Alpine romance alive. Streaming after each episode on S4C’s YouTube channel, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer, the show’s super-fans and hilarious duo, Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams will unpack the juiciest gossip from the show.

Every week, Mari and Meilir – well known for their podcast ‘Cwîns’ – welcome special guests for a lively mix of chat, analysis, and banter. They will be joined by familiar faces like Mirain Iwerydd (presenter on BBC Radio Cymru 2 and S4C’s Heno), comedian Carwyn Blayney, online influencer Beca Morgan, TikTok star Callum Ryan, and Love Island star Liam Reardon.

Breaking away from the trend of digital dating, Amour & Mynydd focuses on relying on the magic of chemistry.

Risk

Elin Fflur, who has been married to her husband Jason for 12 years, has remarked on how much the approach to dating has changed in that time, and how “online dating carries the risk of becoming something people can get addicted to.”

Elin says: “There’s something very superficial about judging a potential partner based on a photo and a snippet of information. Listening to the group discussing this was an eye-opener for me, and it gave an insight into how people find love these days. On Amour & Mynydd, they had to embrace that traditional element of talking to each other face-to-face right from the start.”

“There was no option of texting each other to begin with. The whole experience took them back to the basics – talking, chemistry, and sharing interests. I think maybe they benefited from being reminded that there’s more to finding love than just swiping left or right!”

Amour & Mynydd comes to S4C on Wednesday 1 January 2025 at 9pm and on demand on S4C Clic & BBC iPlayer

