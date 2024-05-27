Luminarium: world-renowned art installation comes to Wales

A world-renowned art installation is coming to Wales as part of Taliesin Arts Centre’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations.

Luminarium – Timisien, described as a feast for the senses and a monument to the beauty of light and colour, will be landing on the Museum Green in Swansea this week.

From the Guggenheim in Spain to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the monumental and interactive walk-in sculptures of Architects of Air and designer Alan Parkinson have reached audiences across the globe.

Enchantment

Organisers promise the experience will transport visitors to another world of cavernous domes, tunnels, and pods, covering half the size of a rugby pitch and creating ‘a sense of wonder and enchantment’ for all ages.

Visitors are invited to wander, to sit, and to enjoy the ambience of the space and organisers describe it as like walking through a stained-glass window, being in a live painting, or even in a spaceship.

Music

Swansea Young Musicians Network and Future Blood also present Music in the Luminarium on Saturday 1 June, from 5.30 p.m. to 6.20 p.m. for an hour of hypnotic acoustic music in the Luminarium.

Swansea singer-songwriters Asher Carroll and Laila Woodward will share their beautiful blends of original indie and folk music among the soaring domes of Timisien—a perfect way to unwind for the weekend.

‘Transformative’

Craig Warrington Morrow, artistic and cultural programme manager at Taliesin Arts Centre, said: “We are thrilled to have the Luminarium with us, bringing a world-class cultural experience to Swansea.

“We believe in the transformative power of the arts to connect people, cultivate understanding, and contribute to personal well-being.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the arts, to be creative, and to have the capability and support to fully participate in the cultural life of the community.”

The luminarium is open from Thursday 30 May and Sunday 2 June and is suitable for all ages, abilities, cultures, and communities.

There will be ‘Grown Ups Only’ and ‘Relaxed Entry’ Sessions.

Tickets

Entry is £5 per person and can be bought on the day or on Taliesin’s website and it is advised to pre-book entry to avoid having to queue.

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult (a maximum of 4 children per adult). Babes-in-arms under 1 year old go free but require a ticket.

If you or someone accompanying you have any accessibility needs, please contact Taliesin Arts Centre on [email protected] or telephone at 01792 602060 and they will assist you.

Visit the website for the full programme for 2024 here.

