Magical Wizard of Oz drone show is coming to Wales

The creative minds behind drone light show spectacles, Evolution and A Christmas Carol have announced a magical new show for 2025, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Coming to Cardiff on March 21st, the show will light up the night sky above Sophia Gardens for one night only.

Audiences attending this brand-new show, performed by hundreds of illuminated drones, will be taken on a mesmerising journey alongside Dorothy and her friends to the magical land of Oz. This enchanting new show is touring the UK, stopping off in Cardiff, with audiences also able to see the show in stadiums in Nottingham, Birmingham and the North East.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The Drone Light Show, is the latest show created by Celestial (creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe), in collaboration with Yuup (the local experiences company) and venue partner Sophia Gardens, the home of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Tickets are now on sale, with early bird tickets from £12 available until 31st January.

The future of entertainment

As an emerging art form, drone light shows have grown in popularity with audiences over the last 12 months. Yuup and Celestial are pioneering this new form of entertainment, having delivered 20 performances to date, these shows have now been experienced by over 85,000 audience members across the country.

Drone light shows are an alternative way to experience traditional stories and theatre productions, redefining creative entertainment by fusing cutting-edge technology with artistic brilliance. In this retelling of the L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, audiences will watch the iconic characters, from the playful Munchkins to the fearless lion, come to life in the sky above them through a dazzling display of light and sound.

The creators describe the event as more than a show, a celebration of courage, connection and the magic that lives within us all.

Dominic Mills, founder of Yuup says: “Audiences are always looking for new and exciting ways to consume entertainment, and drone light shows are just that! We are the first to bring storytelling in this form and length to audiences around the UK, with our show lasting 45 minutes, compared to a typical drone light show of 8-12 minutes. We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Celestial to bring a drone light show to Cardiff again!”

John Hopkins, Celestial’s founder adds: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a beloved tale that has been endlessly retold across various genres. This time, it is uniquely presented through drone art, elevating it beyond a traditional drone light show to an epic, stadium- scale experience. This innovative artistic medium brings audiences together through a shared sense of wonder to celebrate a universal story of human strength and belonging.”

Head of Commercial at Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Ed Rice, said “We worked with Yuup and Celestial to bring the Evolution drone light show to Sophia Gardens in March 2024, and it was a great success! We’re so excited to be able to offer such an exciting experience again.”

Event details:

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz drone light show has a 45-minute flight time, creating a whole evening of entertainment for families, couples and those looking to experience something different. Attendees can also expect an extensive food village and stadium entertainment to enjoy before and after the show itself.

The event takes place on Friday 21st March at Sophia Gardens, the home of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Gates will open at 18:00, with the show starting at 19:30.

For those keen to secure a ticket to the spellbinding show, early bird tickets are now on sale at www.yuup.co/wizard-of-oz from £18.00 per adult and £12.00 per child/concession.

Early Bird ticket pricing ends on 31st January, after that General Release tickets will be £20.00 per adult and £15.00 per child/concession.

