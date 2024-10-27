Magnificent Mabinogi: Places of power

Dr Shân Morgain

I came to Cymru 35 years ago and I fell in love – with the green splendours of the hills, with the tall hedges enclosing curling roads, with the beaches of craggy rock or golden sand or crashing surfer waves, and lilies on a quiet lake. With John Davies.

When John was a child, he read the Mabinogi tales. Suddenly he realised with wonder – the places in the tales were all around him. ‘These people lived right here long ago in my land.”

Dyfed, Gwynedd,

These two rival regions/ lordships of Cymru dominate Mabinogi tales, and they endure today. Historically southern Dyfed was the earlier mediaeval power, then Gwynedd became pre-eminent.

The same power shift sequence occurs in the Mabinogi.

Mabinogi lordships divide into local cantrefi, from cant/ hundred, the number of their fighters or petty lords.

Powys

Ifor Williams’ theory of a lost Powys mabinogi is not widely accepted.

Several scholars e.g. Anwyl, suggest Rhiannon came from Powys before she marries into Dyfed, which I favour. Rhiannon’s father is Hyfaidd Hen.

His court might be ‘Maes Hyfaidd’. Maesyfed (modern New Radnor, Powys) was once a great regional court.

Rhiannon rides into the Mabinogi on a marvellous, unbeatable horse. Giraldus’ mediaeval record gives Powys as heartland of a superb, hybrid breed of native cob and Spanish bloodlines: majestate/ ‘majestic proportions’, incomparabili velocitate/ ‘astonishing fleetness’.

Gwent

This is the lordship of ‘good man’ Teyrnon, rescuer of Rhiannon’s abducted baby.

The name Teyrnon Twrf Lliant has been connected to the Severn Bore, a sweeping tidal wave. John Davies rejects this as the Bore is not twrf/ noisy tumult, at all.

But the crashing sandbanks of the Bristol Channel are thunderous, dangerous for ships. Skilled local pilots are necessary, bringing wealth to their lord: Gwent as a trading hub.

Today’s (g)Wentwood forest is a small remnant of the huge forest as once was, an enclosing boundary barrier and rich source of timber for Gwent ships.

Arberth, prif lys

This prominent Dyfed court of wealth and culture opens the Mabinogi tales, frequently mentioned later.

A possible location in northern Pembrokeshire, Nant Arberth lies in mediaeval borderland territory. A better candidate, modern Narberth is at the intersection of east-west and north-south trade routes, in easy reach of southern trade ports; modern railways follow.

Great lords moved about between their courts so Pwyll and Pryderi would have others. The Cymraeg does not use ‘a/an’ so ‘Arberth, prif lys‘, could be ‘chief court’ or ‘a chief court’. The Third Branch gives ‘chief court and all honour originated from there’.

Glyn Cuch

Pwyll prince of Dyfed chooses to hunt here, the river Cych valley, fifteen miles north of Arberth, setting off the whole Mabinogi sequence.

Glyn Cuch is a thickly forested, river valley with steep craggy sides. It has a reputation for eerie goings on in local legends. Evidently Glyn Cuch was a favourite hunting ground for the princes of Dyfed as they kept a permanent hunting lodge there.

Britain, Harlech, England

The Second Branch expands Mabinogi landscape enormously to a tragic, genocidal war between Britain and Ireland.

No such total war is known from historical records or from archaeology.

The Mabinogi fosters a strong vision of Britain as one land: intact, unified, and autonomous, with the native Cymry/ ‘British’/ ‘Welsh’ ruling it.

Bendigeidfran King of Britain attempts to continue guarding his land by having his head buried in London after he dies. King Arthur, jealous of a rival hero, digs it up and opens the way to conquest.

Oddly the King of Britain in the Second Branch is only ever found at the great rock of Harlech (Gwynedd). In the Third Branch Lloegr/England features as a towns’ economy, and Henfford/ Hereford is named.

Two different Mabinogi names for ‘Britain’ express deep nationalist passion. Yr Ynys hon/ ’this Island’, may only be spoken by its native people. Ynys y Kedeyrn/ ‘Island of the Mighty [Ones]’ is outsider speech, acknowledging our military power.

Preselis

Pwyll sits in solemn Council in the Preseli hills. These are famous as source of the Stonehenge bluestones, a sacred place of ancestral power.

No historical record exists of a unified Britain before the 18thC. Perhaps the Preselis and Stonehenge hold trace memories of Mabinogi Britain, for Mike Pearson (archaeologist, UCL) suggests Stonehenge was a political project to unify the British tribes.

Pigs

Some place names trace a journey of stolen pigs in the Fourth Branch.

Enchanted realms

Pryderi and Manawydan linger long on the island of Gwales after the Irish War ends.. They feast in a great hall, entranced for many years.

John Davies comments wryly this is pure fantasy as there is no fresh water there. Its bright whiteness from afar possibly generated mystery; actually due to centuries of gannet-shit.

Annwfn is of course a famed enchanted land, which I shall investigate here later.

Two best sources

I recommend Margaret Jones beautiful A4 poster map,

John K. Bollard’s The Mabinogi, Legend and Landscape of Wales, has maps and lavish landscape photography by Anthony Griffiths’. Free PDF download. Also my favourite translation, and Bollard’s explanations are brilliant.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………..

The ‘Magnificent Mabinogi’ title was first used by the playwright director Manon Eames for her famous staging, Aberystwyth Arts 2008; used here with her permission.

‘Magnificent Mabinogi‘ series. 1) Genius 2) Stories 3) Howlers 4) Tensions 5) Places of power (above) NEXT 6) Myth or literature?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

