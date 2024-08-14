Major new musical about Owain Glyndŵr is to be staged

A new musical about the last Welsh Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr, is to be staged in Cardiff next month.

The one-off script-in-hand concert performance of the new musical by Seiriol Davies will be held at Sherman Theatre on Saturday, September 7.

O.G. Prince of Wales is an epic sword and sorcery, queer-romance saga about Owain Glyndŵr and Henry V.

The rebel Prince and the anointed King go head to head in a hilarious and heart-rending new musical about that most human of struggles: the quest to find out who we are and where we belong.

The cast includes Sharif Afifi, Marc Antolin, Seiriol Davies, James Ifan, Emily Ivana Hawkins, Emmy Stonelake and Rhys Taylor.

The creative team behind the musical are:

Seiriol Davies – Music, Lyrics and Book

Joe Murphy – Dramaturg and Director

Leo Munby – Musical Director

This is the first step of the journey of this major new musical being developed by National Theatre Wales.

Hollywood star Matthew Rhys recently lifted the lid on how he has tried to get a film about Owain Glyndŵr off the ground.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rob Brydon & podcast, the two Welshmen discussed Rhys’ latest projects and how the Cardiff-born actor was busy pitching ideas, but admitted he was currently ‘stuck in development hell’.

“I’m in development for a number a number of things,” he explained. “I suppose the one thing that I’m genuinely excited about that I’ve been trying to get made for so long is a story of Owain Glyndŵr.

“That’s been that’s been the uphill slog that’s been about a 12 year development.”

When asked to explain to the non-Welsh listeners of the podcast just who Owain Glyndŵr was, The Americans and Perry Mason star, said: “Owain Glyndŵr was who many deem the last Welsh Prince of Wales, who in the 16th century led an incredibly successful rebellion against the English when things turned for the worse for Wales as they did for Scotland and Ireland.

“Glyndŵr united a very divided Wales. He not only retook Wales but started to push into England incredibly, until the English said, ‘this is far far too much from the Taffs’ and they came back with a vengeance. They took his family they came back upon him with a vengeance, the like of which we had never seen, which kind up set up modern Wales as it is now.”

When podcast host Brydon enquired whether the film could have a happy uplifting ending, Rhys replied: “Yes, you’d probably end it with when we won the last Grand Slam!”

O.G. Prince of Wales

Saturday, 7 September

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Book tickets HERE

