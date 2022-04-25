Manic Street Preachers fan invents Manics Heardle
Say the words Wordle, Quordle, Nerdle and Heardle together quickly and it sounds like you are doing quite a tidy impression of The Muppets’ Swedish Chef.
Unless you’ve been living on a desert island without wifi for a few months you can’t have escape Worlde.
Since the creation of the game invented by a Welshman no less, it has taken social media by storm, prompting many other incarnations on a theme.
There’s Quordle: This Wordle spinoff requires players to solve four five-letter words simultaneously.
There’s Nerdle: For mathmeticians Nerdle requires players to solve the mystery equation.
Then there’s Heardle: A music-based guessing game that asks players to guess the song of the day.
Fanbase
Inevitably, taking this to its logical Welsh-themed conclusion there’s now a Manics Heardle – a Manic Street Preachers guessing game with a discography consisting obviously only of Manics songs.
Created by Twitter user Salem, a young American Manics’ fan the game has unsurprisingly quickly become a hit with the bands’ loyal fanbase.
“A lot more people are playing than I expected,” he said. “I haven’t added any analytics to the site, so I don’t know exactly how many, but the Twitter link has hundreds of clicks.”
As for the reason he was keen to get a Manics Heardle together.
“I was seeing them for a lot of other artists, and decided to see if I could make them for my favorite bands,” he said. “I did a Placebo one first, and then the Manics. It wasn’t too hard to make, I used a code someone shared for a Taylor Swift version and changed the details to fit.
“I’ve been a fan for about seven or eight years. I discovered them around the time of the Holy Bible 20th anniversary tour and fell completely in love.”
You can play the Manic Street Preachers Heardle HERE
