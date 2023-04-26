Manic Street Preachers gift Suede a Welsh hamper at their Cardiff concert

When Britpop dandys Suede rolled into Wales to play recently they were met with a lovely surprise backstage.

There waiting for them in their dressing room at St David’s Hall in Cardiff was a hamper of Welsh goodies courtesy of their mates the Manics.

The two bands who have known each other since they both emerged in the early ’90s, joined forces together last year for a co-headlining tour of North America.

So it was a lovely touch from James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore when the boys showed a class touch by gifting the Welsh hamper to their touring pals.

The hamper included such items as Welsh Brew Breakfast Tea, Bouncing Berry Snowdonia Cheese and Penderyn Legend Welsh single malt whisky. We’d be very much surprised if there wasn’t a packet of Welsh cakes lurking in their somewhere also.

Of course back in the day the riders for both bands may have consisted of something, ahem, a little stronger – and no doubt very much under the counter.

Now with both groups older and wiser, hedonism and excess appears to have been swapped for cheese and whisky tasting.

That’s according to a tweet from Suede bass player Mat Osman anyway – which Penderyn Whisky appear very fond of. And who can blame them, when you get such a sterling endorsement from two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands from these shores.

Lovely pic from Mat Osman of Suede. A big thanks to the Manic Street Preachers!@Manics @Whisky_Steve @matosman https://t.co/obNdH3tRzN — Penderyn Distillery (@PenderynWhisky) March 27, 2023

In other Manics’ news, Nicky Wire took everyone by surprise yesterday by releasing a new song through his own Bandcamp page, although judging by his post on the Manics’ Instagram he’s not sure how he managed to do it.

We’re glad he did through because the song in question ‘Contact Sheets’ is very good indeed.

The bass player has confirmed he has been working on a new solo collection of songs, his second after 2006’s debut solo album ‘I Killed the Zeitgeist’.

You can purchase ‘Contact Sheets’ from Bandcamp

