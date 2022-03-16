Manic Street Preachers to play historic gig at Clwb Ifor Bach

Manic Street Preachers are to play their first ever show at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff.

The intimate gig, announced today, at the 380 capacity venue, is part of the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which will be taking over the city’s venues at the end of this month.

As announced on Steve Lamacq’s 6 Music show this afternoon, the performance will be broadcast live on 6 Music and simulcast on BBC Radio Wales from 7pm on Thursday 31st March. It will also be available on BBC Sounds after broadcast and selected songs will be available to watch at a later date on BBC iPlayer. Highlights will also be broadcast on BBC Wales television and BBC Four at a later date.

The band will be performing classic tracks from across their career at this gig.

75 pairs of free tickets to attend the gig will be available for fans and allocated at random via a BBC Studio Audience Services ballot. Audiences can register for the chance to get tickets here. Registration is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday 20th March.

The announcement comes after a picture emerged on social media of posters emblazoned on the front of Clwb Ifor Bach, which in turn prompted rumours that the legendary Welsh band were to play a secret gig.

Simply repeated on these posters were the words ‘Forever Delayed’.

Now, any fan of Manic Street Preachers would tell you that this is the name of the band’s Greatest Hits album, released 20 years ago in 2002. It’s also the name of their well established fan community.

The plot thickened when an in conversation event with Manics and 6 Music presenter Stuart Maconie during the festival at the Tramshed venue was removed from the schedule.

As noted the Manics have never played Clwb Ifor Bach.

They were due to play Clwb back in the early days of their existence in October 1990.

The gig was a poll tax benefit show with Welsh language bands Tynall Tywyll, Beganifs and Hanner Pei.

However, the band pulled out of the gig.

It could be said their appearance at Clwb Ifor Bach has been Forever Delayed.

Thankfully, at long last, that long overdue show is about to go ahead.

